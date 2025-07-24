Patrick M Higgins Photography

I work mostly in north west England, where I live and west Wales where I spend as much time as I can. I take both architectural and landscape images, but in a real sense my subject is always light. I find the texture, shape, colour and detail revealed by the changing quality of light both exciting and inspirational.

I strongly believe that …. “it’s not what you look at that matters, its what you see”. It is important to take time with a subject and to tease out a relationship that climaxes at around 1/30th sec. In bringing the image components together in a balance that captures that moment; when the light is right and the eye recognises it, lies the essence of photography for me and the image I aspire to make.

My work has a strong element of contrast between old and new. The aesthetic of decay and the icarian nature of modern design frequently guides my architectural photography; taking in the cottages of Wales that gradually disappear before our eyes and the modern might of the glass structure that screams upwards without apparent limit.

I am constantly drawn to the coast of Wales and am entranced by the ever shifting fall of light on sand and sea. West Wales is blessed with one of the great coastlines of the world that to me is often best represented by the micro landscapes of rocks, grass and sand, so typical of a place pressed hard by the elements and the seasons.

To see more of Patrick’s work visit:

Instagram: @patrickmhiggins

X: @PatrickMHiggins

Pinterest: @patrickmhiggins

Feature image: St Govans Chapel, Pembrokeshire