Philip Silver Photography

Established as a professional photographer since 1997, Philip specialises in panoramic landscapes and black and white fine art prints of Wales. His ability to capture seamless high-resolution images, exceptional in detail, saturation and high dynamic range has earned him eighteen international awards. Philip uses the unique Panoscan Mk3 digital panoramic camera, capable of producing digital images of 9,000 by 65,000 pixels that can be printed up to 30 feet (10 metres) in length.

This collection of the castles of Wales has been taken in black and white infrared. Infrared photography gives us the ability to record what the eye cannot see. Human eyes are sensitive to a limited band of wavelengths, known as visible light, which lie between 400 and 700 nanometres. Infrared light stretches beyond this, lying between 720 and 900 nanometers, giving the images a dreamlike or sometimes lurid appearance known as the “Wood Effect.”

Feature image: Dinewyfr Castle (the full panorama can be seen below).