Cattle With the Best Views

Where would we be without big ‘T’

Our Tyson heading down for some hay. Yesterday was so pleasant in the hills. Today not so….. bleak but I’ll update all about that again soon.

Scenery taken in the snow with a blue sky. A wonderful day to get out and do checks and get some hay out.

But this image was also included as a montage of Tyson on a very memorable day for Sorcha and her family. Her reflections and thoughts so worth a minute to let us ponder the depth of affection a farmer has with his/her stock farming in this regenerative way…

Goodbye you old sweetheart 💙

So I’m posting this tonight because tomorrow is going to be a sad day in which I don’t think I’ll want to post this up. I couldn’t not mark the leaving of Tyson from the farm. Hate the idea of him heading into a market having spent most of his life on our hill. We have had to make some tough decisions and let him go. To have had such a good natured easy and hardy bull has on the whole made it easy. Though he has scratched a few fences into oblivion.

We went to tack this morning and sorted out the badger lambs and checked them over. They looked really well and we were given a bag of apples from the farmers orchard – roll on the crumble.

I was apprehensive about getting the replacement ear tag into Tysons ear this afternoon as he just about fits in the cattle crush – he has a huge head. But he went in well and with a bit of feed put down Brian managed to get the tag into his ear. You can hardly see the tags his ears and head are so furry. I love furry headed cattle. We gave him a little scratch and took time to reflect on his time with us. Brian said “I know you will be sad”.

“Yes; but maybe that is a good thing, those things you really care about do make you feel sad the most, and that is also a special feeling, it means it’s been of importance and it’s something precious to your experience in life, it’s a price to pay for love and nice experiences?”

So as one chapter starts with ewes to the tups another ends as Tyson moves on. This is farming – it isn’t always easy days. I am grateful he left me a fairy cow as his progeny. Bye old buddy.

#shorthorn #cwmelan #elanvalley