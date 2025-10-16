Huw Jones Photographer

Superb quality images of mouthwatering food and drink – that is what I have long associated with Huw Jones, a photographer that specialises purely in food and drink photography. I love my food and so I was intrigued to receive an invite to visit his studio.

Based in a renovated pub, The Vulcan, the studio from the outside is relatively unassuming, but boy was I in for a shock inside. Firstly I was greeted by a chef in full whites, who took me through to the main studio that seems to open out into an Aladdin’s cave of food heaven. The smell of fresh coffee mixed with delicious freshly cooked food smells, three kitchens, a walk in freezer – full, loads of high tech camera, lighting and printing equipment, mac books, and people. I later learned that these were a mix of top chefs, a food stylist, clients and of course Huw himself – closely followed by the studio sausage dog Jackson.

Perhaps most surprisingly of all was this was the middle of July and the studio was fully kitted out with scenes of Christmas. Huw explained he was busy shooting a winter campaign for a longstanding national client that distributes quality food and drink products to catering outlets throughout the UK.

It would appear that this sort of back to front working goes on all the time in the world of advertising photography, as images are required long before the season itself, to meet the deadlines of the national media and publishing houses.

Huw explained that he is also increasingly shooting video for his clients and taking their national marketing campaigns into a whole new level, with one client recently reporting an increase of sales by 570% since their advert aired on ITV last year.

As the day progressed I was fascinated to see just how much hard work and detail, how many shots were taken and retaken, restyled, moved, lighting adjusted a fraction, just to get one perfect image. You really couldn’t get any further away from the ‘point and press’ that we are all so familiar with. Huw explained that it is all about letting the food (or drink) tell a story and be the true star of the show. As technically great as the images are he wants people looking at them to be instantly drawn to the food, instantly hungry/thirsty and keen to seek out the product shown.

“Investment in a set of outstanding photos will build and nurture a brand in a way that words just can’t.”

After what I saw today I couldn’t agree more and I had a lovely lunch too!

You can see more of Huw’s work on his website: www.hjphoto.co.uk

Words: Kath Rhodes