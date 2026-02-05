Michael Boyd...Porthgain

Although the Welsh countryside was aurally immortalised by the poet Dylan Thomas, Celtic artist Michael Boyd is now modestly attempting another transformation, this time visually with a series of iconic images. He originally studied fine art at St Ives under Peter Lanyon, the abstract expressionist represented at Tate Great Britain, at St Ives in Cornwall. He then changed track into advertising and fashion photography. Based at the Oluf Nissen Studio complex in Chelsea, he worked for such clients as Vogue and Harpers Bazaar, alongside such names as Norman Parkinson, Lester Bookbinder, and Jeanloup Sieff. In another move he specialised in photojournalism undertaking features for magazines and newspapers throughout the world.

Now Michael works exclusively digitally – his images are a work in progress. Working practically on his own, but collaborating on ideas with a number of artists and designers on the West Coast of the US, Michael is learning to transfer and modify many of his painting skills into creating a new breed of digital images. Although beginning life as photographs, they are then transformed by a variety of software into ‘composites’ using complex techniques of layering, blending and opacity to achieve the final effect.