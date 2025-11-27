Anthony Pease…Brecon Beacons

Living on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park is amazing and I feel very lucky to be able to visit many of the beautiful locations whenever I want. Based on the western edge of the park, I centre most of my work on the central and western Beacons, although I try to photograph as much of the park as I can. The park offers a vast range of terrain from high iconic hill tops to breathtaking cascading waterfalls. With so much to see and discover, I fear that I may never capture it all with my camera.

In 2014 I started two new projects, the first was ‘People in the Landscape’. In this project I hope to capture how the human form interacts with the landscape within the park. Normally, as a landscape photographer, I try my hardest to make sure there are no signs of human life or its form in my pictures. However, I noticed that when including the human form within my images it changed the feel of and relationship to the image. It helps add a sense of scale to the surroundings and at times shows just how small and insignificant we are compared to the hills and mountains.

My second project is a short film I am putting together about the central Beacons. This film will hopefully showcase some of the amazing sights and weather conditions I witness on a regular basis. Most people don’t witness the golden hour, cloud inversions and winter storms, so hopefully I can bring this to your screens. I hope to convey how the Brecon Beacons make me feel and my relation to them, why I am out before most wake and often descend after the sun has set.

Check out Anthony’s Facebook page: @AnthonyPeasePhotography