Brad Carr ‘Finding Light’

Mid-Wales based photographer and writer Brad Carr has announced the pre-order launch of his debut photobook, Finding Light— a deeply personal meditation on healing, belonging, and the transformative power of Nature and the art of photography. Weaving together over one-hundred atmospheric photographs, primarily of Welsh landscapes with more than twenty creative essays, short stories, and poetry, the book charts Brad’s seven-year journey from a childhood marked by fear and fragmentation towards liberation, wholeness, and the evolution of a profound creative purpose.
The book draws its soul from the ancient woodlands, mountain lakes, and morning mists of Eryri (Snowdonia) and mid Wales — landscapes that Brad describes not as mere backdrops, but as characters in their own right: teachers, healers, and sentient companions on a powerful inner journey.
“These are not landscape photographs in the conventional sense,” says Brad. “They are self-portraits. Each one is a window into an emotional and spiritual state, captured in a moment of profound connection with the natural world. I wanted to create a book that shines a light into the darkness of what it means to be a human being; to offer a sense of hope to anyone who has ever felt like they don’t belong; and to pay my respect and reverence to Nature as humanity’s greatest guide and teacher.”
Pre-Order
Finding Light is currently available for pre-order from £45. UK customers qualify for free shipping using the code FREEUKSHIPPING at checkout. The first 100 Standard Editions will be individually signed. Pre-orders can be placed at: www.bradwcarr.com
A Voice Rooted in the Welsh Landscape
Brad’s work has been published internationally in magazines including On Landscape, Outdoor Photography, and International Therapist, and his foundational exhibition of the same name — Finding Light — was exhibited at the prestigious Plas Glyn y Weddw gallery on the Llŷn Peninsula, where it was seen by an estimated 20,000 visitors. The photobook extends that exhibition’s spirit into print for the first time, accompanied by the full breadth of the artist’s writing voice.
Having lived in Wales for twenty-six years, he has spent almost ten of those years exploring the country’s most sacred wild places with camera in hand — from the gnarled ancient oak woodlands of Meirionydd to the mist-clad mountain lakes of Eryri. The Welsh landscape, he believes, possesses a quality of stillness and spiritual depth that is uniquely healing.
“The ancient Welsh landscape has been my greatest healer, guide, and teacher,” he says. “Every time I step into these sacred places, my soul is cleansed and my spirit restored. I vulnerably share my photographs, words, and my heart’s deepest truths in the hope that others will be inspired to go out in search of Nature’s medicine at a time when the collective of humanity is in desperate need of healing and reconnection.”
Photography as Medicine
Alongside his work as a fine art photographer, Brad is an internationally recognised creative mentor and tutor who works with photographers seeking to move beyond technical mastery towards authentic self-expression and personal transformation. He runs workshops and retreats throughout the UK and is available for private tuition. His teaching philosophy — which underpins much of the writing in Finding Light — positions the camera as a tool for connection, emotional healing and spiritual development, not merely image-making or documentation.
The luxury hardback book features a foreword by Professor David Watkins and is available in two editions: a Standard Edition and a Collector’s Edition, which comes signed and includes a signed, limited edition fine art print from the artist’s fine art print gallery.
Pre-Order
Finding Light is currently available for pre-order from £45. UK customers qualify for free shipping using the code FREEUKSHIPPING at checkout. The first 100 Standard Editions will be individually signed. Pre-orders can be placed at: www.bradwcarr.com