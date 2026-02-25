Brad Carr ‘Finding Light’

Mid-Wales based photographer and writer Brad Carr has announced the pre-order launch of his debut photobook, Finding Light— a deeply personal meditation on healing, belonging, and the transformative power of Nature and the art of photography. Weaving together over one-hundred atmospheric photographs, primarily of Welsh landscapes with more than twenty creative essays, short stories, and poetry, the book charts Brad’s seven-year journey from a childhood marked by fear and fragmentation towards liberation, wholeness, and the evolution of a profound creative purpose.

The book draws its soul from the ancient woodlands, mountain lakes, and morning mists of Eryri (Snowdonia) and mid Wales — landscapes that Brad describes not as mere backdrops, but as characters in their own right: teachers, healers, and sentient companions on a powerful inner journey.