Welsh Society Of Western New England – August 26 Newsletter

The Welsh Society of Western New England is dedicated to celebrating and learning about all things Welsh. We meet at least quarterly and share a meal and an interesting subject or presentation relating to Wales. Many of our members have Welsh heritage or were born in Wales and others are drawn to gatherings through their interest in the country, language and culture.

Newsletter overview:

North American Festival of Wales: Don’t Miss This!

NAFOW 2026: Marketplace

NAFOW 2026: Music

NAFOW 2026: The Eisteddfod: Wales’ Living Tradition in North America

NAFOW 2026: Seminars

NAFOW 2026: WSWNE Meet-Ups

Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant: Birthplace of Bishop William Morgan who translated the Bible into Welsh

In-Person Events with WSWNE

Online Opportunities

Welsh Legacy in North America

Lots more…

To find out more about what’s happening read or download the newsletter below.

WSWNE Newsletter – August 26

Feature image: Twr Mawr Lighthouse, Anglesey

More info…

Our meetings and activities occur at various locations around Western New England. Past WSWNE events have included:

Gatherings and luncheons in towns in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut

Monthly genealogy research workshops and presentations

Welsh language classes

St. David’s Day celebrations, with a presenter

Christmas Holiday luncheons, with a presenter

Welsh Afternoon Teas and a Wine & Welsh Cheese Tasting event

Watching Welsh films and Wales’ Rugby team play

Trips to Welsh events in New York City and other nearby states

Annual attendance at the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) thewnaa.org

WSWNE is organized by many volunteers, but we incur expenses by hosting events, publishing newsletters, maintaining this website. We depend on memberships as our primary source of funding. Please visit our Membership Page to find out how to become a member.

In addition, we greatly appreciate donations–from either members or non-members–in support of what we do to advance the knowledge and appreciation of all things Welsh.

We encourage you to be a part of our growing group! Check out our Membership page if you’d like to join us and our Events page for upcoming meetings.