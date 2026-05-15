Rural Crime Lead Addresses NFU Cymru Members

Members of NFU Cymru’s Rural Affairs Board have had the opportunity to discuss the impact of criminal activity affecting farming businesses with the Welsh Government-appointed lead on wildlife and rural crime.

Rob Taylor QPM, Wales Wildlife & Rural Crime Police Co-ordinator, attended the board meeting on Tuesday 12th May to talk through his work with Wales’ four police forces and the development of the ‘Wales’ Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy 2025-2028’.

Back in 2013, Rob Taylor was responsible for the implementation of the UK’s first rural crime team at North Wales Police and since then, he has been a leading voice on all manner of rural crime issues ranging from quad bike and livestock thefts to bird and heritage crime. Since taking on his current role in 2021, he has been instrumental in successfully bringing the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, which strengthens laws and police powers in relation to dog attacks on livestock, through the legislative process and into law.

NFU Cymru members were told about the rising problem of online fraud targeting rural communities, as well as the ongoing and significant issue of violent hare coursing incidents which are currently blighting some communities in South Wales. Mr Taylor also discussed incidents of quad bike and machinery theft and offered advice to farmers to deter thieves and keep their property safe.

In addition, Mr Taylor also explained the work he does in his role networking with rural support services, including mental health charities.

NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chair, Gary Yeomans said:

“We are very grateful to Rob Taylor for joining us at our meeting and elaborating on the extensive work he has conducted throughout his career to tackle thieves who target rural businesses. In particular, the board thanked him for the work he has done, alongside lobbying organisations like NFU Cymru, over the last few years to get the new laws on livestock attacks put into place. These changes grant police and courts greater powers to tackle livestock worrying and dog attacks on farm animals, while also ensuring farmers are appropriately compensated for the losses they incur in these incidents. “Today’s discussions with Rob Taylor have further emphasised the importance of having rural crime teams in place throughout Wales to address and stop criminal activity, such as tool and machinery thefts, dog attacks, livestock theft and illegal off-roading in rural Wales. Having dedicated officers and specialised teams who understand the issues we face is vital to ensure we can keep our local communities safe. “This meeting also highlighted to our members how important it is to make sure they report each individual occurrence of crime or suspicious activity so police can build an accurate picture of what is happening on the ground.”

You can report rural, wildlife and heritage crime via 101 or online via your local police force’s website. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Feature image: Rob Taylor QPM, Wales Wildlife & Rural Crime Police Co-ordinator, pictured with NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chair Gary Yeomans and fellow board members after this week’s meeting