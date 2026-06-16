Over 60 Sports Students Get Set for an Unforgettable Canadian Tour

Sports students at Coleg Sir Gâr are set to experience a trip of a lifetime as they prepare to travel to Canada as part of an upcoming educational, sporting and cultural tour.

There will be 63 students on the tour which has been made possible by a generous sponsorship from Vaughan Construction.

Some of the students on tour will include members of the college’s Elite Performer Programme, also sponsored by the company. The programme develops male and female athletes across a range of sports, many of whom currently hold GB, European and Welsh rankings in sports including running, judo and weightlifting.

Travelling to Montreal Trudeau International Airport, the group will travel in June for a 10-day tour where they’ll experience white water rafting, a visit to the famous CN Tower landmark, an amphibious tour, a major league baseball game, water and amusement parks, dinner at Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse, Niagara Falls in an adventure jet boat tour and much more.

They will also be testing their international sports skills by playing arranged rugby fixtures for males and females including a game against Mississauga Blues RFC.

The last significant college tour was a rugby tour to South Africa in 2024 with Canada being a close competitor.

Rob Kirk, lecturer in sports science and tour organiser said:

“Canada has been on our wish list for some time due to its natural wonder but with the rise of our girls’ rugby academy and the Canadian women’s rugby team achieving runners up in last year’s women’s rugby world cup, we thought it was the perfect time.”

Staying in Ottawa and Toronto, the group will be travelling from June 20 to June 30.

Sports science students are getting excited as the trip draws near.

“I can’t wait to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and be able to explore such a beautiful country,” said Maddie Jones, who also plays for the college football academy.

Grace Rees, who plays for the college rugby academy added:

“I’m very excited to go to Canada, as it is a chance to experience a new country and create memories with my teammates that I’ll never forget.”

Rugby academy player Oscar Reilly is also looking forward to the trip.

“I’m excited to play rugby in a different country,” he said. “And I’m really looking forward to seeing Niagara Falls.”

The sponsorship from Vaughan Construction will also ensure all players look professional throughout the visit in their tour kit.

Main sponsor, Adam Jones, who runs Vaughan Construction started his interest in the college when he worked for his family business, TAD, which built the college’s new sports facility, The Forge. He was also coached by Euros Evans, the college’s rugby lead, at Llangennech RFC. Adam was also a BSc project management student at the college’s Ammanford campus and is still involved, training and employing male and female apprentices.

Explaining his reasons for sponsoring the tour, Adam Jones said:

“When I was young and playing rugby, if it wasn’t for sponsors, you wouldn’t have a kit. We are a local company, employing local people and I feel it’s good to give something back and it’s good to provide this at grass roots level and to give the next generation a step up. “Some local students wouldn’t get the opportunity of being part of an international tour so if we can help them, then we are giving everyone an equal chance.”

Euros Evans, sports academies director was Adam’s coach.

“I’ve known Adam since my first senior coaching role at Llangennech RFC,” he said. “Even then, he was a remarkably driven individual, constantly striving to better himself and earning his place as a core first-team player. It is no surprise to see him apply that same tenacity to the business world. He has built Vaughan Construction into the success it is today, and we are incredibly grateful for his continued support over recent years.”

Rob Kirk, sports science lecturer and tour organiser added: