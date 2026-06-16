Dedication of St John People Recognised at Investiture Service

St John Ambulance Cymru rewarded the people who go above and beyond on behalf of the charity at its annual Investiture Service at Llandaff Cathedral on Saturday 6th June.

The charity’s volunteers and staff received a range of awards, including admissions into and promotions within the Priory for Wales of the Order of St John, which are approved by His Majesty the King.

Two long-standing members who have given many years of service to the first aid charity for Wales were promoted to Dame of Grace, the second highest level of honour available.

Caryn Cox, a St John Ambulance Cymru Trustee who is also Chancellor of the Priory for Wales, was promoted to Dame of Grace in recognition of over 46 years of distinguished voluntary service to St John in both England and Wales.

Marion Powell, St John Ambulance Cymru’s Education Standards & Content Manager​ was also promoted to Dame of Grace, having grown up within the organisation and gone on to hold influential leadership and training roles across North Wales and nationally both as a volunteer and staff member.

Among those receiving Long Service Awards were Gareth Baldwin of Griffithstown Division in Gwent, Assistant Chief Commissioner, David Gardner and Dyfri Williams of Chepstow-Caldicot Division, who were each recognised for half a century of service to St John.

Paul Griffiths OBE KStJ JP DL, the Prior for Wales, said:

“While we can never truly repay our St John People for their contributions, this ceremony gives us a valuable opportunity to put on record our thanks and appreciation for all that they do on behalf of our charity, to support people and communities across Wales. “We are so proud of everything they have achieved and hope this recognition will spur them on, to continue moving us towards our vision of Wales as a community of lifesavers.”

The occasion also saw Children and Young People from St John Ambulance Cymru’s Cadet and Badger programmes receive reward for completing the Grand Prior and Super Badger Awards, which are the culmination of over three years of work on a range of subjects.

The event also marked the official confirmation of St John Ambulance Cymru’s new national lead Cadet and Badger roles, following a selection process which involved an application, first aid demonstration, presentation and interview.

Callum Headland of Holywell Division in North Wales was named National Lead Cadet and Cariad Carpenter of Griffithstown Division, Gwent Deputy National Lead Cadet. Mia Davies of Llanidloes Division, Powys will be National Follow Me Badger and Thea Hale of Griffithstown Division, Gwent will be Deputy National Follow Me Badger.

Those receiving Priory Votes of Thanks included groups of first aiders who helped save the lives of two people while providing first aid cover as part of St John Ambulance Cymru’s presence at the Cardiff City Stadium and the Newport Marathon Festival.

To find out more about St John Ambulance Cymru’s work, including how you can sign-up to join as a volunteer, or register your child for a Badger of Cadet group near you, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.

Feature image: OIiver Shaw, Sarah Liddell and Adam White, were three of the St John People who received recognition at the Priory for Wales’ Investiture Service.