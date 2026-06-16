Community Rail Partnership Welcomes New Chair

The 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership (CRP) is delighted to announce the election of Joe Bickerton as its new Chair, succeeding Nicola Said, who has completed her three-year term leading the CRP.

Joe Bickerton, Destination Manager for Wrexham County Borough, was elected at the Partnership’s Annual General Meeting and will now lead the strategic direction of the CRP, which works across Cheshire, Shropshire and Wrexham to connect communities with their railway.

Joe takes over from Nicola Said, whose leadership has helped shape the CRP since its formation. During her three-year term, the CRP strengthened collaboration across the three counties, delivered innovative community and tourism initiatives and gained national recognition through multiple nominations at the Community Rail Network Awards. Projects such as Tourism Connect and Tours by Rail have helped showcase the economic, social and environmental benefits of rail travel across the region.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the 3 Counties Connected CRP over the past three years,” said Nicola, outgoing Chair. “Seeing the CRP grow and watching it make a real difference to communities along the line has been genuinely rewarding. Congratulations to Joe on his new appointment, I leave knowing the CRP is in good hands to continue doing important work, and I look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength.”

Speaking on his new appointment, Joe Bickerton said:

“I’m delighted to have been elected Chair of the 3 Counties Connected CRP and would like to thank Nicola Said for her fantastic leadership, expertise and commitment over the past three years. “Having been involved with the Partnership for several years, I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact that community rail can have in connecting people, supporting local communities and encouraging more sustainable travel. The railway is far more than a transport link; it plays an important role in supporting tourism, local businesses and access to opportunities across Cheshire, Shropshire and Wrexham. “I’m looking forward to working closely with our board members, Transport for Wales, local authorities, community groups and industry partners to build on the excellent work already underway. Together, we can continue to raise the profile of the route, deliver innovative projects and ensure our railway remains a valuable asset for residents and visitors alike.”

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer for the 3 Counties CRP said:

“I am delighted to welcome Joe Bickerton as the new Chair of the 3 Counties Connected CRP. Joe is a fantastic ambassador for Wrexham and the wider region, and I am very much looking forward to working with him and building on the CRP’s successes in the years ahead. “I would also like to thank Nicola Said for her tremendous support and leadership over the past three years. She has been an inspirational Chair, and it has been a privilege to work alongside her. We wish her all the very best for the future.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said:

“3 Counties Connected CRP consistently deliver high quality, well engaged community-led projects. Joe will bring a continued focus on sustainable tourism using public transport to better connect communities to their railways.”

The 3 Counties Connected CRP works with local communities, rail industry partners and tourism organisations to ensure local people have a voice in their railway, encourage sustainable and accessible travel, support diversity and inclusion by bringing communities together and promote social and economic development across Cheshire, Shropshire and Wrexham.

Feature image: From left to right Nicola Said, Melanie Lawton, Josie Rayowrth and Joe Bickerton