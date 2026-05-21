Coleg Ceredigion Students Cook to Impress

Coleg Ceredigion student selected to represent Wales in UK-wide Riso Gallo Young Chef of the Year competition

A Coleg Ceredigion student has won the Welsh heat of the UK and Ireland 2026 Young Risotto Chef of the Year competition.

Glyn Jones, 19, from Llanarth who studies at the college’s Cardigan campus, is now preparing to head to London to compete at the UK final at Tottenham Hotspur FC in June.

The task in the Welsh heat asked competitors to create a refined, competition-level risotto that showcased technical precision, depth of flavour and a clear sense of identity, using the sponsor’s Riso Gallo risotto product

Glyn’s inspiration was taken from Welsh forestry and his tutor Sam Everton, said that his dish stood out for both its flavour and technical control.

He created his risotto based around wild mushrooms, using a range of Welsh foraged varieties.

His recipe incorporated Welsh truffle, wild garlic, and finished the dish with Perl Wen to showcase local suppliers. He also added pickled celeriac through the risotto for texture and acidity, which brought balance to the richness.

The dish was paired well with a side of tempura mushrooms, adding both contrast and an extra layer of texture.

Professional cookery and hospitality student Glyn Jones, who studies at the college’s Bwyty Maes y Parc training restaurant, said:

“Looking ahead to London, the focus will be on refining every detail; tightening consistency, improving the presentation, and building even more confidence in my decision-making under pressure. “I’ve got the ability; now it’s about sharpening that edge. Hopefully, we can bring back another medal.”

Coleg Ceredigion tutor Sam Everton, who is also preparing for a competition after a nomination to represent Wales in the Global Chef’s Challenge with two other Welsh chefs, is Glyn’s tutor and competition mentor. He also works at Michelin accredited Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan.

Sam Everton said:

“Glyn’s dish showed real maturity in seasoning and balance, with layers of flavour built carefully throughout the cooking process. “His choice of ingredients complemented each other naturally, allowing the risotto to feel cohesive rather than overworked. It was elegant, confident, and demonstrated a clear understanding of what makes a dish competition-ready.”

Glyn Jones also won a bronze medal and Best in Region in culinary arts in the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales Welsh national final in March.

Feature image: From L-R: Coleg Ceredigion and Coleg Sir Gâr acting principal Vanessa Cashmore, Riso Gallo Welsh heat winner Glyn Jones and tutor/chef Sam Everton.

Student chefs present eight-course menu at Ynyshir Restaurant takeover

Professional cookery students from Coleg Ceredigion’s Aberystwyth campus delivered an ambitious eight-course menu in a one-night-only takeover at Ynyshir Restaurant.

With Ynyshir being one of the country’s most acclaimed and award-winning dining destinations with Michelin stars and multiple other culinary awards, this was a hands-on fine dining insight for students.

Those in their final year of study devised a creative menu demonstrating technical skills and professionalism which included a dessert course by student Caitlin Meredith which was part of her success in gaining 2026 Welsh Young Chef of the Year.

The event welcomed a selection of guests comprising of family, friends and invited college staff, which created a warm and celebratory atmosphere.

With hospitality being an equal part of the course and industry, one student took on the role of curating and delivering a paired wine flight to complement each course.

Coleg Ceredigion tutor said: