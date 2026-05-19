Llandovery RFC President Made Mayor of Llandovery

Cynghordy born and bred Handel Davies took over his official role as Llandovery Town Mayor at a civic reception last Monday evening at the Rhys Pritchard Memorial Hall writes Huw S Thomas.

It rounded off a wonderful 48 hours for the President of Llandovery RFC.

24 hours earlier he had watched his beloved Drovers cause a huge upset in winning the SRC Trophy, beating hot favourites Ebbw Vale 27-10 on their own Eugene Cross Park.

“It was wonderful to watch the style and panache with which the team played and carry off the Trophy by playing flowing and adventurous rugby.” “We can rightly claim to be the season’s top semi-pro side, a remarkable achievement for the team, skipper and scrum half Lee Rees and coaches Euros Evans and Gareth Potter.” “It is remarkable to think that a small market town of just 2,000 people can keep winning trophies – whether cup or league – in the face of opposition such as three of Wales’s biggest cities- in Cardiff, Swansea and Newport.” “But I am equally proud to be the next Llandovery Mayor and the success of our rugby team speaks volumes for what we can achieve as a small town.”

Well known to all, and popular in the Llandovery community, this was the third time for the 68 year old Davies to be Mayor following stints in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

In the presence of past and present town councillors and Mayors, family and close friends, he was handed the famous gold chain of office by the retiring Mayor, Huw Thomas, a former Llandovery RFC captain and team mate.

Margaret Davies – as fervent a Drovers fan as her husband – will be Consort and Father Neil Hook will be the Mayor’s new Chaplain.

Invited guests were former Mayors in Gina Jones, Dorothy and Nigel Burgess, Matthew Paul, Annabel Graham-Paul, Louise Wride and Haydn Hudson who were present alongside current councillors Linzi Brown, Emma Peel and Christian Aaron Perry

Two past players and stalwarts of the rugby club in Dai Thomas and Wyn Morgan were confirmed as new councillors.

The role of mayor– previously bailiff – dates as far back as 1484 when King Richard III granted the borough of Llandovery a Royal Charter, an honour confirmed by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Councillor Davies was twice Mayor of the Carmarthenshire market town and was also elected Chairman of Carmarthenshire County Council 2024-2025.

He worked in local government for 35 years, for Dinefwr Council until reorganisation in 1996 and was Head of Building Control for Carmarthenshire County Council until retirement in 2015.

Mr Davies was elected county and town councillor for Llandovery in 2017, re-elected in 2022 and became Chairman of the County Council in 2024-25.

He currently sits on the Communities, Homes & Regeneration Scrutiny committee and is also Carmarthenshire County Council’s representative on the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park authority’s finance and planning committees.

He brings, such, a wealth of council experience into his position of Mayor and expressed his pride in the town of Llandovery.

“Just as the Drovers on the rugby field, I like to think that our committed and hard working councillors punch above their weight to create the vibrant community that we see today.” “We continually strive to help make the town a fit, healthy and historic place to work and live in – the new 3G pitch used by rugby and football clubs is a shining example.” “Free swimming for the over 60s, the farmers market, Drop In and Health Advice centres and the Llandovery In Bloom initiative enhance the lives of our community.”

Former Mayor Matthew Paul spoke warmly of the work of the retiring Mayor Huw Thomas, thanked Town Clerk Tina Rogers for her commitment and praised the fine work of everyone involved in the improvement of the town centre to make it attractive to inhabitants and visitors alike.

He also congratulated Handel Davies on his re-appointment and paid tribute to his unstinting efforts for town and county.

Mr Davies thanked him – with a smile – by reminding the former Mayor not to forget that the Drovers had put Llandovery on the map such was their continuing excellence.

Mayor Davies will now be the driving force behind plans for new housing and the industrial development of the old sawmills site and relish the ongoing fight to keep the Hospital, a vital part of Llandovery life.

Another local man in Christian Aaron Perry – grandson of former Mayors in Bill and Gwyneth Parry – was officially confirmed as Deputy Mayor.

The evening was rounded off with a dainty, high quality canapé buffet – prepared by local caterer Helen Thomas – which was relished by guests, councillors and past, present and potential Mayors alike.

Pictured at the Civic Reception from left to right: Dorothy Burgess, Linzi Brown, Dai Thomas, Huw Thomas, Wyn Morgan, Handel Davies, Christian Aaron Perry, Matthew Paul, Annabel Graham-Paul, Nigel Burgess, Handel Davies (right) presents outgoing Mayor Huw Thomas with the Mayor’s Medallion for services to the community. Photos: Stuart Ladd