Abandoned Synagogue Saved with £3.9m from Heritage Fund

The oldest surviving synagogue in South Wales will be restored with a grant of nearly £4 million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund

One of the most important at risk Synagogues in Europe, abandoned for 20 years, will become the Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre

Rescue announced on last day of Jewish Culture Month

Tuesday 16 JUNE: The National Lottery Heritage Fund today announces £3.9m funding to save the historic Synagogue in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, enabling its transformation into the Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre.

The Merthyr Tydfil is the oldest surviving synagogue in Wales and the only one in the UK built in heavy Northern Gothic style. Architecturally, it is considered among the most important in the UK.

The cornerstone of the synagogue was laid on 15 Mar 1876, 150 years ago, and it functioned as a synagogue until 1983. After a brief time as a Christian centre, it was for 20 years the main fitness centre in Merthyr. The historic interior, including the prayer hall, was lost, the ark removed and a new floor replaced the balcony to accommodate gym equipment.

The Synagogue will be fully restored and provide new opportunities for local people through jobs, volunteering, activities, schools engagement and the valuing of local stories and experiences, as well as the provision of new community facilities.

David Bearman, Chair of Trustees, Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre said:

“We are delighted to have received funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to save the historic Synagogue in Merthyr Tydfil, the most important Jewish heritage site in Wales. Lottery support will allow us to reopen the building to the public and establish a new Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre with an exhibition that tells the stories of the contribution of Welsh Jewish communities to social and economic development in Wales, and with a diverse programme for learning, events and activities. We thank all Lottery players who have made this possible.”

Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund said:

“The Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre project will bring to life the rich and often under-told stories of Jewish communities in Wales, celebrating over 250 years of history and culture. Thanks to National Lottery players, this support will help restore and safeguard a historic Welsh synagogue and create a vibrant space where these stories can be shared, explored and enjoyed by future generations.”

An artist will work with the local community to create new stained glass that reflect contemporary themes and links past to present. The prayer hall will be recreated by restoring the Ark and balcony and there will be a permanent exhibition exploring key themes including Judaism, Welsh Jewish history and the story of the building.

The surrounding landscape will provide further activity space and feature interpretation with a tree propagated from the original Anne Frank tree in Amsterdam.

Events will include: