News Bites from Welsh Country – June 26

King Street Gallery

Described as a vibrant contemporary gallery located in the heart of West Wales where visitors are warmly invited to stop by and experience the wonderful artwork, ceramics, and sculpture on display.

On now and until 16th July, at the gallery, is its’ “Members Summer Exhibition” telling Welsh Country:

“King Street gallery welcomes you to their Members’ Summer Exhibition to see our new collection of fine art painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, textile art, artisan furniture and jewellery on display. We have selected a lively, summery collection bringing a warm glow to the gallery and also have a contemporary Unique Gifts area with thoughtfully curated, high quality artistic gifts, reflecting the galleries aesthetic made by our artists for you. Do visit our lovely spacious light and airy gallery with a warm welcome from the steward of the day who will be only too happy to chat and discuss the various members’ works on display. The Spotlight Room is an intimate space off the main gallery which, at present, is showcasing the members’ selection of unframed original prints and reproductions. We also have an eclectic selection of fine art greetings cards by many of the members for all those special occasions.”

To maintain their eclectic mix of art in whatever form they also welcome new members.

Members:

Pay a monthly membership (currently £35 per month, tax deductible)

Spend approximately one day a month stewarding the gallery, with the opportunity of meeting visitors/collectors

Contribute to the running of the Gallery, and meet regularly to discuss its progress

Have the opportunity to stage solo exhibitions in the Chate Room, with preferential Members’ rates on commission on sales, and in the ‘spotlight’ room on a rolling basis.

To apply to become a member:

E-mail us at gallery@kingstreetgallery.co.uk with your CV and six images of your work or link to your website (subject: ‘Applying for membership’)

We then circulate this information to our current membership and if we believe you would make a current ‘fit’, we invite you to make a short, friendly and informal presentation when we can look at your original work.