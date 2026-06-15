News Bites from Welsh Country – June 26

Welsh Country always likes to celebrate and congratulate those that have a win in business.
Foxhill Preserves the artisan marmalade, jelly and chutney producer has teamed up with Fantasy Farm Park in Llanrhystud. With a huge selection of Foxhill products visitors to the farm park have the chance to indulge in Foxhill’s deliciousness.
Known as a great family adventure in the heart of beautiful Mid-Wales countryside this partnership offers their visitors a truly artisan range of products and Foxhill an excellent out let in north Ceredigion.More About Foxhill Preserves
Usk Valley Cheese Company have also set up a new partnership this time with the Welsh wholesaler Blas ar Fwyd.
Usk Valley Cheese company who have recently launched a new soft cheese Blorenge, made from Jersey Cow milk, adding to their range. They told Welsh Country:
“We’re super excited to be partnering with @blasarfwyd, who now stock our cheeses. We’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with a business that truly champions the very best of Welsh food and drink”
All the very best to both Foxhill & Usk Valley Cheese Company on their new partnerships.More About Usk Valley Cheese Company
From partnerships we move to memberships.
Pure Indulgence opperate a bespoke therapy and pampering service not only for regular customers but many visitors to mid Wales. What could be better on your holiday at your cottage or house than having somebody or even a team visit to give a pampering session so often popular with the likes of hen parties. As Joanna told Welsh Country:
“We offer Holiday cottage stay treatment packages, where I bring everything to you so you can still relax with your feet up with drink in hand and I will take care of the rest.”
Mid Wales Tourism is a community that supports, represents and champions tourism businesses across Mid Wales with 600+ tourism businesses shaping the future of Mid Wales – together.
What a great membersdhip that works so symbiotically.More About Pure Indulgence
King Street Gallery
Described as a vibrant contemporary gallery located in the heart of West Wales where visitors are warmly invited to stop by and experience the wonderful artwork, ceramics, and sculpture on display.
On now and until 16th July, at the gallery, is its’ “Members Summer Exhibition” telling Welsh Country:
“King Street gallery welcomes you to their Members’ Summer Exhibition to see our new collection of fine art painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, textile art, artisan furniture and jewellery on display. We have selected a lively, summery collection bringing a warm glow to the gallery and also have a contemporary Unique Gifts area with thoughtfully curated, high quality artistic gifts, reflecting the galleries aesthetic made by our artists for you. Do visit our lovely spacious light and airy gallery with a warm welcome from the steward of the day who will be only too happy to chat and discuss the various members’ works on display. The Spotlight Room is an intimate space off the main gallery which, at present, is showcasing the members’ selection of unframed original prints and reproductions. We also have an eclectic selection of fine art greetings cards by many of the members for all those special occasions.”
To maintain their eclectic mix of art in whatever form they also welcome new members.
Members:
- Pay a monthly membership (currently £35 per month, tax deductible)
- Spend approximately one day a month stewarding the gallery, with the opportunity of meeting visitors/collectors
- Contribute to the running of the Gallery, and meet regularly to discuss its progress
- Have the opportunity to stage solo exhibitions in the Chate Room, with preferential Members’ rates on commission on sales, and in the ‘spotlight’ room on a rolling basis.
To apply to become a member:
- E-mail us at gallery@kingstreetgallery.co.uk with your CV and six images of your work or link to your website (subject: ‘Applying for membership’)
We then circulate this information to our current membership and if we believe you would make a current ‘fit’, we invite you to make a short, friendly and informal presentation when we can look at your original work.More About King St Gallery
So we move to competitions…
Andrew Rees Butchers proudly presents our annual Sausage Competition!
Following last year’s success, we are excited to invite primary school pupils in Pembrokeshire & Ceredigion to get involved once again in designing a brand-new limited edition sausage for us to sell at this year’s Narberth Food Festival, which takes place in September.
To celebrate this year’s Football World Cup, the theme of the competition will be ‘Taste of the World’. We’re inviting pupils to dream up flavours inspired by countries from around the World, whether it’s from France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Australia or America (to name a few) and explore flavours and ingredients linked to their food traditions.
The winning entry will receive:
- A day pass to Bluestone Resort
- A pass to Blue Lagoon Water Park
(Kindly sponsored by Bluestone National Park Resort)
And of course, the winning sausage will be produced and sold at Narberth Food Festival 2026!
We’d love your help spreading the word to pupils, parents and school communities.
We wish all the children the very best with their sausage ideas and hope they replicate the success of last years winner Amelia Jones.More About Andrew J Rees & Sons
Lastly we have to leave the last word to Tom Samways a brilliant traditional butcher in Cardigan.
Happy to announce I’ve been awarded the best butcher shop in Pembrokeshire. Only thing is I’m in Ceredigion. Not sure I can get away with that one if I’m honest.
The Best Butcher Shop in Pembrokeshire, UK 2026 | Quality Business Awards United Kingdom
Congratulations to T Samways High Class Butcher, recognized as the best Butcher Shop in Pembrokeshire, UK by the Quality Business Awards 2026. qualitybusinessawards.co.uk
Tom separately commented:
“Listening to the radio this morning and hearing about the amount of illegal meat being seized and how it may be linked to spike in food poisoning cases. Us butchers have to make a record of carcass numbers, delivery’s we receive as well as temperature records to prove where our meat is coming from and that it’s up to standard. It’s simple, shop local, buy as little or as much as you need, know where you food is coming from”
This really sums up about buying locally and regionally where food is not ultra processed is not full of e numbers and those selling know what it is and where it comes from.More About Tom Samways High Class Butchers
Feature image: Conwy Castle on the north coast of Wales, Adobe Stock (Free), Source