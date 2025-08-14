Usk Valley Cheese Company creates distinctive, small-batch semi-hard cheeses that embody the character, flavour, and heritage of the Usk Valley. Among our most celebrated varieties are Roman Gold, Chartists’ Heritage, and Six Peaks — each with its own unmistakable personality. Crafted entirely in-house from high-quality local cow’s milk, our cheeses blend time-honoured techniques with our own creative approach to flavour.

Chartists’ Heritage pays tribute to the region’s rich social history with a flavour that is balanced, approachable, and deeply satisfying. Smooth yet firm in texture, it offers a creamy, gently savoury profile that appeals to a wide range of palates.

Roman Gold is infused with saffron, a nod to the Usk Valley’s Roman heritage and to the spice’s long-standing reputation as a symbol of luxury. The saffron lends the cheese a striking golden hue, a delicate floral aroma, and a flavour that is subtly honeyed with an elegant, earthy depth — as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.

Six Peaks draws inspiration from the dramatic skyline of the Brecon Beacons, blending garlic and mixed herbs into the cheese for a bright, savoury lift. Every bite delivers an aromatic freshness that works beautifully on a cheeseboard or in cooking. In 2025, its craftsmanship and distinctive taste were honoured with a Gold award at the British and Irish Cheese Awards.

Our cheeses are deeply rooted in the heritage of the Usk Valley, each one telling a story through its flavour. Crafted with care and expertise, we value true artistry over mass production, ensuring every wheel reflects our commitment to quality. By producing entirely in-house, from milk to wheel, we maintain complete control and authenticity in every bite.

Just to give you an idea of what others think of our cheeses

Our cheeses have been turning heads and winning accolades for their quality, flavour, and craftsmanship.

In March 2025, Six Peaks took home Gold at the British and Irish Cheese Awards. Just a few months later, at The Royal Welsh Show in July, it added a Silver to its growing list of honours.

Meanwhile, Chartists’ Heritage with its outstanding taste and quality were recognised with a prestigious Great Taste Award in 2025, affirming its place among the finest artisan cheeses in the country.

Here’s what the judges had to say:

“A mild, lactic aroma and a creamy yet slightly crumbly paste. The texture offers a delightful mouthfeel, releasing clean, vibrant notes that open into gentle sweetness and a citrus tang. The finish is balanced, with a touch of acidity that works beautifully with the mild sweetness. Smooth and attractive in appearance, it reveals a gentle tang and creamy finish – moreish and well-judged.”

These awards mean the world to us, not only because they celebrate the countless hours of care that go into every batch, but because they connect us with the community of food lovers, judges, and fellow artisans who truly value handmade cheese.

Every accolade is a reminder of why we insist on keeping our entire process in-house – from sourcing the finest local cow’s milk to handcrafting every wheel with care. It’s a difference you can taste.

Most importantly, none of this would be possible without our customers and supporters who make space for our cheese on your cheeseboards. Thank you for being part of our journey.

Come taste the award winners for yourself. They’re available now .