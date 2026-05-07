Blorenge a Brie style Cheese from Usk Valley Cheese Company is the latest artisan cheese made from Jersey Cow’s milk from Abergavenny

Usk Valley Cheese Company, the artisan cheese producer renowned for its small-batch, hand-crafted Gouda-style cheeses, is proud to announce the launch of Blorenge, a Brie-style cheese made using fresh Jersey cow’s milk from local dairy farmer Josh’s Jerseys.

Blorenge marks the first foray into rich soft cheeses, expanding its range of high-quality, Welsh-produced cheeses. Crafted in small batches, Blorenge showcases the signature depth and creaminess of Jersey milk, matured to perfection to develop a delicate, luxurious texture and nuanced flavour profile.

“We wanted to create a cheese that celebrates the quality of local ingredients and the richness of Jersey milk,” says Ethan Parry from Usk Valley Cheese Company. “Blorenge is indulgent and full of character.”

Blorenge takes its name from The Blorenge, the prominent hill that rises above the historic market town of Abergavenny. Standing watch over the Usk Valley, it is renowned for its sweeping panoramic views, symbolising the natural beauty and heritage of the region that inspires the cheese.

“At Usk Valley Cheese Company, we believe in provenance,” Ethan adds. “The milk for Blorenge comes directly from Josh’s Jerseys in Abergavenny, several miles away from our micro-dairy in Cwmbran. This close connection ensures the highest quality milk and reinforces the link between our cheese and the Usk Valley it celebrates.”

Josh Morgan, owner of Josh’s Jerseys, explains:

“Our herd is pasture-fed, grazing outside on grass for most of the year. We operate a closed herd, breeding our own young stock, which keeps generations of cows together throughout their lives. Milking once a day allows the cows to work less, promoting health, longevity, and happiness. The wellbeing of our cows is closely tied to the health of the land they graze on. We maintain good soil biology using natural processes, including aeration and sub-soiling, and monitor soil health through regular sampling. Healthy soil produces healthy cows, which in turn produces the rich, creamy milk that makes Blorenge so special.”

Blorenge is a luxuriously soft Brie-style cheese made from pasteurised Jersey cow’s milk, prized for its naturally high butterfat content. This gives it a distinctive, deep yellow hue and an indulgently creamy texture that melts effortlessly on the palate. Blorenge will only be available from March to December each year, reflecting the seasonal pasture diet of the herd.

The launch of Blorenge underscores Usk Valley Cheese Company’s commitment to sustainability, local partnerships, and hand-crafted quality. All cheeses are produced in-house at their micro-dairy in Cwmbran.

Blorenge is available now through selected farm shops, delis, and directly from Usk Valley Cheese Company’s online shop.