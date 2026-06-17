British Museum Loans Ancient Egyptian Stone to Swansea

An ancient Egyptian hieroglyph-inscribed stone will travel to Swansea in June 2026 as part of the Ancient Egypt: magic and medicine display at The Egypt Centre. The stone or stela (known as a cippus) will be on display as part of a special collaborative project between the British Museum and The Egypt Centre.

The cippus was a magical artefact, believed to protect people from dangers posed by animals such as lions and crocodiles. The protection was achieved by reciting spells inscribed on the back of the cippus, often before setting out on journeys through the desert or on the water.

On the cippus’s front, the young god Horus is shown triumphing over these threats. He stands on crocodiles and grasps other desert creatures – such as a lion, an oryx, snakes, and scorpions – in his hands. Above him appears the face of Bes, a protective deity especially associated with safeguarding at home. Additional small images of gods linked to healing and protection complete the scene.

According to Egyptian mythology, Horus himself was once bitten by a dangerous creature and was healed by his mother, Isis. Because of this, he served as a powerful model: through the performance of these rituals, people identified themselves with Horus in the hope of gaining protection or recovery from harm. The face of Horus on such stela is often worn down, as people would touch it while seeking protection.

Ancient Egypt: magic and medicine is part of the British Museum in your classroom programme, developed in partnership with The Egypt Centre. The programme works with schoolchildren and teachers to bring objects directly into classrooms. As part of the project, selected objects will visit two local participating schools accompanied by museum curators from both the British Museum and The Egypt Centre, offering children a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close with Ancient Egyptian objects.

Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE, Director of the British Museum, said:

“Our British Museum in your Classroom programme is an opportunity to instil the wonder of personally encountering an ancient object in school children who wouldn’t normally have this experience. By working with the Egypt Centre and Terrace Road primary and St Helen’s primary to display this Ancient Egyptian Cippus, I hope we can instil in these children a lasting passion for the ancient world and a memory that stays with them into adulthood.”

Dr Ken Griffin, Curator, Egypt Centre, Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, Swansea University said: