New Energy Roadshow Driving Down Energy Bills in Powys

With the sun shining, the warmer months are the best time to prepare your home for the year ahead. And with the recent energy price rise, taking action now can help you stay ahead of the winter chill. That’s why the Rural Advice Van is hitting the road with a brand-new Energy Roadshow.

Age Cymru Powys is travelling across the county to provide expert energy advice and support for older residents aged 65 and over. The charity is bringing their mobile office – fully equipped with seating, desk, phone, laptop, and Wi-Fi – directly into communities across Powys.

Whether you want to get some energy-saving tips, check your eligibility for financial support, or just have a “cuppa and a chat” about your heating issues, the energy team is here to help.

Age Cymru Powys’ Energy Adviser, Steve Cadwallader-Jones, is a trained energy expert and he will be on board to help people navigate the complex world of energy bills and home efficiency.

“We are on your side,” says Steve. “Living in rural Powys is beautiful, but the geography can make accessing advice difficult. Rural households often face higher heating costs, with many older people struggling with rising bills on a fixed pension. There is support available – we want to ensure that you don’t miss out on it simply because of where you live – so we’re bringing our services to you.”

What does the Energy Roadshow offer?

One-to-One Energy Consultation: Personalised advice on how improving your home’s energy efficiency can save you money.

Personalised advice on how improving your home’s energy efficiency can save you money. Energy‑Saving Freebies: Get your free kit including LED lightbulbs, radiator foils, draught‑proofing, card thermometers.

Get your free kit including LED lightbulbs, radiator foils, draught‑proofing, card thermometers. Direct Booking for Free Home Energy Checks: Simple energy‑saving equipment installed for you at no cost, whether you own or rent.

Simple energy‑saving equipment installed for you at no cost, whether you own or rent. Energy Bills & Tariffs : Is your bill correct? Are you on the right tariff? Bring your latest statement to check.

: Is your bill correct? Are you on the right tariff? Bring your latest statement to check. Smart Meters & Heating Controls: Get the most out of your system without wasting energy.

Get the most out of your system without wasting energy. Support with Supplier Issues or Energy Debt: Help to resolve problems and specialist referrals.

Help to resolve problems and specialist referrals. Safety & Peace of Mind: Including carbon monoxide awareness, Priority Services Register.

Including carbon monoxide awareness, Priority Services Register. Factsheets & Guides: Take home a range of helpful energy guides.

Take home a range of helpful energy guides. Cost‑of‑Living Checks: Are you missing out on money you’re entitled to? Age Cymru Powys helps older Powys residents claim over £2 million in unclaimed benefits every year.

Where can you visit the Energy Roadshow?

Please see dates and venues below, all events are 10am – 3pm.

14 July Llandrindod Wells Tesco 16 July Hay-on-Wye Library 28 July Machynlleth Dyfi Valley GP Surgery 04 Aug Talgarth Lunch Club, Community Hall 13 Aug Crickhowell Leg Club, Glangrwyney Hall 27 Aug Welshpool Community Hub, Town Hall 15 Sept Montgomery GP Surgery 16 Sept Llandewi, The Walsh 23 Sept Ystradgynlais Tesco 01 Oct Knighton Community Centre 21 Oct Brecon GP Surgery, Ty Henry Vaughan

The Energy Roadshow is part of Age Cymru Powys’ Catrefi Cynnes service, funded through the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme, providing free, independent energy advice for older people across Powys.

For more info, or to invite the Energy Roadshow to your village, group or event, call Age Cymru Powys on 01686 623707 or email: enquiries@acpowys.org.uk

Visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/powys www.facebook.com/agecymrupowys

Age Cymru Powys, Old Warehouse, Parkers Lane, Newtown, Powys SY16 2LT