Age Cymru Powys to Host Free Carers Wellness Events

Following the overwhelming success of the charity’s Carers Wellness Days in January, Age Cymru Powys is delighted to announce a new series of free events aimed at celebrating and supporting carers across Powys.

The new initiative, in collaboration with Carers Trust Wales and Credu, will consist of a series of “taster sessions” this autumn and winter, leading into three full-day Carers Wellness Days in January 2026.

These events are free to attend and are open to anyone aged 50 or over who is a current, former, or future carer. Carers are defined as people who look after a loved one or friend, helping them to maintain their independence and lifestyle. The events are designed to be a place for relaxation, connection, and appreciation, providing carers with an opportunity to take a break from their demanding roles.

The Carers Wellness Taster Sessions will offer attendees a preview of the activities available at the full-day events. Each session, running from 10:30am to 12:30pm, will feature a selection of wellness activities and therapies, including light massage, reflexology, armchair exercises, and craft demonstrations. Refreshments will be provided, and attendees will have the chance to meet other carers, find out about available support, and speak with Age Cymru Powys staff.

Free Carers Wellness Taster Sessions

October 15 th Glangrwyney Village Hall, Brecon Road, Crickhowell NP8 1EF

Glangrwyney Village Hall, Brecon Road, Crickhowell NP8 1EF October 22 nd , Wednesday: Old TIC – Builth Wells Community Support, 1 Groe Street, Builth Wells LD2 3DW

, Wednesday: Old TIC – Builth Wells Community Support, 1 Groe Street, Builth Wells LD2 3DW October 30 th , Thursday: Subud Hall, Canal Road, Brecon LD3 7HH

, Thursday: Subud Hall, Canal Road, Brecon LD3 7HH November 18 th , Tuesday: COWSHACC – Oldford Lane, Welshpool SY21 7TE

, Tuesday: COWSHACC – Oldford Lane, Welshpool SY21 7TE November 25 th , Tuesday: Hay on Wye Bowling Club, Brecon Road, Hay on Wye HR3 5DY

, Tuesday: Hay on Wye Bowling Club, Brecon Road, Hay on Wye HR3 5DY December 9 th , Tuesday: Howey Village Hall, 1 New Row, Howey, Llandrindod Wells LD1 5PT

, Tuesday: Howey Village Hall, 1 New Row, Howey, Llandrindod Wells LD1 5PT December 16th, Tuesday: Presteigne Memorial Hall, Station Road, Presteigne LD8 2UG

These taster sessions will culminate in three full-day Carers Wellness Days in January 2026, which will be held in Newtown on 13th January, Brecon on 21st January and Llandrindod Wells on 29th January. These larger events will include a complimentary buffet lunch and a full day of wellness activities.

Stephanie Griffiths of Age Cymru Powys said,

“We are thrilled to offer more of these events as they’ve been greatly enjoyed by carers across Powys. Carers do an invaluable job, often with little recognition. These sessions are our way of giving back and providing a space where they can feel appreciated, relax, and connect with a community of people who understand their daily challenges. We’re particularly keen to welcome not just current carers, but also those who have cared in the past or may find themselves in a caring role in the future.”

All of these events are free of charge, including refreshments. To register, participants are asked to call or email Age Cymru Powys with their chosen venue at least two weeks before the event they wish to attend. For more information, please contact Stephanie Griffiths, Carers Co-ordinator.