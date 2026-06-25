Barcud Make Over £1.8m of Energy-Efficient Improvements

Barcud Make Over £1.8m Energy-Efficient Improvements to Homes with ECO4 scheme support

Over £1.8m energy-efficient improvements have been made by the Barcud Group to 130 of its properties in mid Wales as a result of the UK government’s Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) programme.

ECO4 is the latest version of the UK government’s energy-efficiency programme which is designed to reduce fuel poverty and carbon emissions by funding home upgrades. It provides grants for insulation, heating systems (like heat pumps) and solar panels for low-income households in inefficient homes. The programme places a responsibility on energy suppliers to deliver measures that help households reduce energy consumption and lower heating costs.

Through the ECO4 scheme and working closely with ‘Eco Funding for Homes’ Barcud has successfully installed:

Electric sustainable heating systems including photovoltaic solar panels to 83 properties

Photovoltaic solar panels across a further 47 properties

All loft installations were topped up where required

Llyr Edwards, Barcud’s Director of safe homes said,

“Utilising the ECO4 scheme has meant even more of Barcud’s houses now have higher energy efficiency ratings. The upgrades ultimately benefit our tenants as the upgrade work results in lower utility bills and reduced environmental impact. The ECO4 scheme ended in March 2026, however Barcud are keeping a close eye on any new Government initiatives that will support our tenants.”

The Barcud group is based in mid and west Wales and is committed to developing affordable homes for rent and purchase, as well as providing essential first-class housing support and maintenance services for tenants and communities. Seventy-six percent (over 3,300) of Barcud’s homes are in Energy Performance Certificate bands A, B or C.