Natural Wonders Inspiration Passed On

Stepping into her current role as biodiversity officer, it’s evident that the passion for protecting nature is burning bright.

She explained:

“I love getting out on surveys and seeing these species that we are trying to save and create more habitat for. It really focuses you on why you are doing this role and for me…its so good for my own mental health “Every time I see a frog; I get really happy. The first time I saw a sand lizard, I was ecstatic. I’ve seen my first dormouse as well in this job. “The Wildflower Project is fantastic; it’s one of the best conservation projects I think that any local authority can do. A simple change to the way the council manages it’s grassland areas, can result in such a big payoff for wildlife.



“I think it’s made a real difference across the county, we’ve converted all 1820km of the rural road verge network to long grass/wildflower habitat over the summer. As well as over 60 acres of urban verges and greenspaces to wildflower meadow and they’ve all improved in species diversity.”

Ellie added:

“Because we’ve been carrying out wildflower surveys on the sites every growing season since the project began in 2020, we can definitively say that all of the urban sites have increased in plant species diversity – some quite significantly! I love feeling like I’m making a difference for biodiversity and seeing positive impacts from our work. It makes me feel like I am I am doing my part to address the biodiversity crisis and the climate change crisis.”

Currently keeping Ellie and her colleagues busy is the creation of the 70-acre Green Gates Nature Reserve which already contains the successful local provenance tree and wildflower nursery the Biodiversity Team have helped establish.



Ellie explained:

“It’s been a while in the making, but I think we’ve created a really valuable habitat for wildlife. You walk around the site now and it’s buzzing with life, we’ve spotted kingfishers, we’ve had eels in the stream. I see kestrels and buzzards hunting over the rough grassland, and we’ve seen three grass snakes this summer. “We’ve installed over 20 ponds on site, all of which are starting to green up. Now we’ve had different aquatic plant species starting to pop through, and we’ve recorded frogspawn and some smooth newts in a couple of the brand-new ones as well. We have recorded great crested newts on site before, and we expect this will be a really important site for them going forward.”

Thousands of trees grown from seeds sourced locally by Ellie and the Biodiversity Team have also been planted out on the site, and preparations are underway for hopefully two or more new special residents at the reserve next year.

She added: