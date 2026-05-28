Elan Valley Wildfires

Drone footage shows a striking line from the black burnt land and a blush of green and blue showing the pools of watery peat.



This is one of the areas where, only 18 months ago, peatland rewetting began.



The 50-year-old mum of two said:

“It shows the devastation of the wildfire, but also the potential to avoid that dramatic, frightening, landscape-scale wildfire.

“Restoring peatland makes the land more resilient to climate factors – when it rains too much, it soaks it up. When you’ve got wildfires, it can stop the fire’s movement by just being damper ground.

“This is why, as farmers, we need to get into the mindset of making the landscape resilient, because if it’s resilient for nature, it’s resilient for farming.”



Peatland rewetting involves creating small dams to encourage water to collect, rewetting the once wet peat, allowing plants like moss to recover, and creating a “sink” for water in the uplands of the 70 sq mi estate.