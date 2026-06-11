From Golf to Graveyards

The 56-year-old ecologist said:

“It started very organically through talking to neighbours. “A lot of people have a house with a bit of land, and there’s a desire to do what they can for nature. “I began to see how important these patches of land are, no matter how small – there’s so much fragmentation of habitat that every patch counts. They’re stepping stones for wildlife.”

In recruiting places like Mynytho village green and the edge of a rugby pitch to the Dolydd Llŷn (Llŷn Meadows) network, Jo is bringing the Llŷn’s grasslands back from the edge.

Wales has lost 91% of its species-rich grasslands due to development and agricultural intensification since WWII, but on the Llŷn, the figure is likely closer to 99%.

Their loss means fewer flowers for pollinators so less food for birds, fewer habitats for wildlife, and increased risk of drought and flooding through the loss of deep, moisture-retaining root structures.

Steve and Flick Kelly in Rhoshirwaun didn’t realise they owned one of Llŷn’s last untouched meadows until one evening in 2019 when Jo knocked on their door.

The following day, a farmer was scheduled to spray weedkiller on it.