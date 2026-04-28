Bodelwyddan Pupils Build Hope for Nature

Bodelwyddan primary school pupils have dug deep to create a new nature habitat on their school grounds.

Ysgol Y Faenol pupils recently linked up with Denbighshire County Council’s Biodiversity team to create a wildflower meadow at the school.

The children have already extended a helping hand for nature at the school this year by planting over 1,000 trees on the school grounds.

They also helped build a living willow dome on site which provides a sustainable structure resource for further green woodworking activities with the students and habitat for insects and birds and a natural area to promote learning about nature for the school.

Now rolling up their sleeves, pupils helped plant over 100 wildflowers to create the new meadow to support pollinators and provide another outdoor education area to learn about nature at the school. Species planted included field scabious, red campion, selfheal, oxeye daisy, cat’s-ear, wild carrot, bird’s-foot trefoil and knapweed,

The plants came both from the Council’s tree nursery at St Asaph and the Woodland Skills Centre at Bodfari.

Biodiversity Officer, Ellie Wainwright, said:

“We enjoyed being back at Ysgol y Faenol following working with the pupils to plant all the trees and the fun we had with them creating the willow dome. They and the staff are really passionate about supporting nature and this latest project to create the meadow will help create a fantastic habitat for all animals and plants around the school grounds.”

Emlyn Jones, Denbighshire County Council’s Head of Planning, Public Protection and Countryside Services, said: