Wildflower Week Blooms into Action this Month

Have you ever wanted to learn how wildflowers benefit both humans and animals?

A whole host of wildflower facts will be on offer for residents across the county this half term as Wildflower Week returns once again.

During the week there are planned wildflower meadow walks across Denbighshire to help understand the importance of the habitat for supporting species of wildflowers, providing food for insects and pollinators and in turn giving a source of food for larger animals to survive on.

It’s a chance to also see how the meadows benefit county communities by helping to cool the land for example and acting as a deterrent against flooding.

Other events during the week will look at the animals which need the meadows to survive, such as swifts, bats, and moths.

And there’s an opportunity to learn how local provenance is helping meadows survive by the chance to visit the Council’s Tree Nursery at St Asaph.

Established in 2019, Denbighshire County Council’s Wildflower Meadow Project currently includes approximately 60 acres of native wildflower habitat helping and protecting local nature and supporting community wellbeing across the county.

It has also been funded by Welsh Government, through the Local Places for Nature programme.

During the 2025 season several of the wildflower meadows saw a resurgence in orchid species growing for the first time across the county.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Biodiversity Champion, said:

“Our Biodiversity Team is really looking forward to helping people of all ages learn more about this important project and the benefits it brings to both nature and our communities. “We have lost almost 97 per cent of wildflower meadows across the UK since the 1930s, so this work is vital in helping to restore habitats that have been severely impacted over time. As wildflowers return, they bring greater diversity and colour for communities to enjoy, while providing essential support for pollinators that play a crucial role in putting food on our tables. “This week of events is a great opportunity to learn more about why these habitats matter, and I would encourage anyone living near the featured meadows to join the walks and see first-hand just how much they contribute to both nature and local wellbeing.”

Please check the Council’s social media for the latest event timetables and information.

If you are interested in attending any of the events please click on this link to book.

For further information, please email biodiversity@denbighshire.gov.uk