Thunder, Lightning, and the Blood of Immortals

The Sound and the Fury

If lightning is the spectacle, then thunder is the feeling. When a bolt strikes, it superheats the surrounding air in microseconds, causing it to expand faster than the speed of sound. The resulting compression wave rolls outward as thunder: a sharp crack, almost simultaneous with the lightning flash when the strike is near, a long resonant rumble when further away. At close range it has an almost physical presence, a concussive quality – sound as force.

But beneath the frequencies we can consciously hear, there is infrasound, vibrations too low for the ear to detect, but which are felt by the body. Researchers believe that sound at this frequency can trigger unease, disorientation, and even the unsettling sense that something malevolent is present, beyond the edge of vision. It may explain why storms have always carried a supernatural charge, why thunder gods appear in the mythologies of almost every culture on earth – Thor, Zeus, Indra, Taranis. Something in us responds to thunder the way our ancestors did, sheltering, listening, and waiting.

Then comes the rain. The first drops fall, plump, heavy, and deliberate, before the storm builds to a full percussive fury. Staccato strikes on window panes, a relentless tattoo on tarmac, a hollow clattering on corrugated iron, a deep, steady, drumming on grass and soil. Then, gradually, the drumming softens, the thunder fades to a distant murmur and the storm subsides, its last light flickering somewhere over the hills. Silence returns, punctuated only by the delicate pizzicato of water dripping from leaves and gutters.