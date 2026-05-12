New Funding Support Gives Hope for Rare Bird

Protection of a rare bird in Denbighshire and the surrounding area is set to continue this year.

A new funding opportunity will enable the Clwydian and Dee Valley National Landscape to build on a project to protect Curlews which started in 2023. This project is funded by the Nature Networks Programme. It is being delivered by the Heritage Fund, on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Curlew Connection Wales, a project delivered jointly by the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley National Landscape, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, and the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust, will draw to a close at the end of March as the three year funding finishes.

Since being a part of Curlew Connections the National Landscapes team has helped strengthen conditions needed for curlew recovery in Denbighshire and North East Wales by improving habitat management, enhancing monitoring and data collection, increasing local capacity for ecological action and building strong, trust-based relationships with farmers.

Curlew recovery requires long-term effort, with measurable results taking several years to appear.

At the same time, the farming landscape in Wales is changing, with the Sustainable Farming Scheme and the development of Ffermio Bro approaches within Designated Landscapes presenting new opportunities to integrate conservation into future land management.

With this in mind, Bannau Brycheiniog and the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley recently submitted a follow‑on bid — and have now received confirmation of success. The new Curlew Landscape Wales project, will build directly on the lessons learned so far.

The project will expand curlew conservation across key landscapes, continue supporting farmers, and create more ways for the public to get involved, while helping shape long‑term mechanisms that support farmer‑led conservation well beyond 2029.

Emlyn Jones, Head of Planning, Public Protection and Countryside Services said: