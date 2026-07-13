Figures Highlight Impact of Extreme Heat on Heart Health

New analysis suggesting that around 2,700 people may have died during the UK’s exceptional May and June heatwaves is a stark reminder that hot weather is far more than an inconvenience – it can pose a serious risk to heart health.

The figures, published by researchers from Imperial College London, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the Met Office and the Grantham Institute, estimate that hundreds of additional deaths occurred during periods of extreme heat, with older people and those living with cardiovascular disease among those most at risk.

Calon Hearts is urging people not to underestimate the effect high temperatures can have on the heart.

Sharon Owen, Founder and CEO of Calon Hearts, said:

“Many people think of heat as simply being uncomfortable, but for those living with heart conditions it can place significant extra strain on the cardiovascular system. “When temperatures rise, the heart has to work harder to keep the body cool. Dehydration, changes in blood pressure and the increased workload on the heart can all increase the risk of serious complications. “These latest figures are a sobering reminder that we all need to take heat warnings seriously, particularly if we have an existing heart condition or are caring for someone who does.”

During periods of hot weather, Calon Hearts is encouraging people to:

Stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Keep homes as cool as possible by closing curtains during the day and opening windows when temperatures fall.

Continue taking prescribed medication unless advised otherwise by a healthcare professional.

Check regularly on older relatives, neighbours and anyone living with heart disease.

Seek medical advice immediately if someone experiences chest pain, severe breathlessness, dizziness or collapses.

Calon Hearts is also urging people not to ignore changes in how they feel during hot weather.

If you experience chest pain, unusual breathlessness, dizziness, palpitations, fainting, or simply feel unwell in a way that is not normal for you, don’t assume it is “just the heat”. Seek medical advice promptly. Acting early could make all the difference.

While the latest research focuses on those already living with cardiovascular disease, Calon Hearts says it also underlines the importance of identifying hidden heart conditions before they become life-threatening.

The charity has screened almost 38,000 hearts, helping to identify people with previously undiagnosed heart conditions who can then receive further investigation and treatment. Alongside this, it has trained almost 605,000 people in CPR and placed over 37,000 defibrillators in communities, helping more people survive when cardiac emergencies do occur.

Sharon added:

“We cannot control the weather, but we can reduce risk. Understanding your heart health, recognising when something doesn’t feel right and seeking help promptly could save your life or the life of someone you love.”

Extreme weather is something we can’t control. Knowing your heart health is something we can.

If you’re concerned about your heart health, have a family history of heart disease, or simply want reassurance, don’t wait until symptoms appear.

Calon Hearts provides heart screening programmes designed to identify hidden heart conditions before they become life-threatening, giving people the opportunity to access further investigation and treatment if needed.

To find out more about heart screening, upcoming screening sessions and the charity’s wider work to prevent sudden cardiac death through early detection, education and prevention, visit www.calonhearts.org.

Screen early. Save lives.