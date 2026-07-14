Prestatyn Meadow Welcomes First Time Resident

A new resident has taken up a first-time home on a Prestatyn wildflower meadow.

Denbighshire County Council’s Biodiversity team are currently surveying around 66 acres of meadows that are part of the Wildflower Meadow Project.

The Wildflower Meadows Project helps and protects local nature and supports community wellbeing across the county. It has also been funded by Welsh Government, through the Local Places for Nature funding.

Stopping at Bastion Road meadow, the team located a first time find on the site which was helped to develop in 2023 by Ysgol Bodnant pupils who planted nearly 4000 wildflower plants grown at the Council’s Tree Nursery at St Asaph.

They recorded for the first time a pyramidal orchid which shows the site has started to mature and the meadows across the county are acting as ‘highways’ for plants and insects to spread and boost local nature.

Ellie Wainwright, Biodiversity Officer said:

“Finding this orchid at Bastion Road highlights that through our continued management and development of these sites, they are now working as connected highways for plants, insects and animals to move between, increasing biodiversity within Denbighshire.” “Having the orchid on this particular meadow also shows that the soil conditions have matured now to support a special type of mycorrhizal fungi that helps orchid seed germinate and aid it in its early growth. Hopefully next season we will find more pyramidal orchids spreading across this particular meadow bringing more support to our local nature.”

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, added:

“This is a great find at this Prestatyn meadow which really shows how important this project is for restarting habitats that we have seen decimated since the 1930s. Thanks to our Biodiversity team working alongside our Streetscene operatives, we are seeing how connected our meadows and verges have become now to help spread the regeneration of this supportive habitat for nature across Denbighshire.”

To learn more about the Wildflower Meadows Project visit here