Penarth Town Mayor Chooses Calon Hearts as Charity of the Year

The new Mayor of Penarth, Councillor Laura Rochefort, has chosen Calon Hearts as her Charity of the Year for 2026/27, highlighting the importance of heart screening, CPR awareness and improving access to life-saving defibrillators across local communities.

Councillor Rochefort’s decision has been influenced by her connection to the family of Kory Russell from Sully, who tragically died after collapsing at the finish line of the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London in October 2025 at the age of 25. Kory’s death touched communities across the Vale of Glamorgan and has helped raise awareness of the importance of cardiac screening for young people.

Calon Hearts is a Welsh-based charity dedicated to reducing the number of sudden cardiac deaths through heart screening, CPR training and the provision of defibrillators. The charity has screened tens of thousands of people across the UK and continues to work with families and communities affected by cardiac conditions.

Throughout her mayoral year, Councillor Rochefort will support fundraising and awareness activities aimed at encouraging more people to learn CPR, understand the signs of cardiac conditions and access heart screening opportunities.

Sharon Owen, Founder and Director of Calon Hearts, said:

“We are absolutely delighted and honoured that Councillor Laura Rochefort has chosen Calon Hearts as her Charity of the Year. “Every family affected by sudden cardiac death has a story, and sadly Kory’s story is a reminder that these tragedies can happen to seemingly fit and healthy young people. By working together, we can help ensure more people understand the importance of heart screening, learn life-saving CPR skills and know where their nearest defibrillator is located. “We are very much looking forward to working with Councillor Rochefort and her team throughout her mayoral year and raising awareness of the work we do across Penarth, Sully and the wider Vale of Glamorgan. Together, we can help save lives and give more families the opportunity to avoid the heartbreak that so many others have experienced.”

Councillor Laura Rochefort, Mayor of Penarth, said:

“I am delighted that Calon Hearts will be my Charity of the Year for 2026/27. “My connection to Kory Russell’s family has shown me just how devastating the sudden loss of a loved one can be. Kory’s death touched many people across our community and serves as a powerful reminder that heart conditions do not always show obvious signs, even in young and active people. “I am excited to be working alongside Sharon and the Calon Hearts team over the coming year and hope we can inspire more people to learn about heart health, get screened and support this fantastic Welsh charity.”

Throughout the coming year, Calon Hearts and the Mayor of Penarth hope to engage local residents, community groups, schools and businesses in a range of activities designed to improve heart health awareness and support the charity’s life-saving work.

During a recent meeting with the Mayor, Sharon also carried out a routine check of the public access defibrillator installed by Calon Hearts outside Penarth Town Council’s offices on Stanwell Road. The potentially life-saving device was found to be in full working order and ready for use should it ever be needed by a member of the public experiencing a cardiac emergency.

To find out more about Calon Hearts, upcoming screening events or how to support the charity, visit www.calonhearts.org.