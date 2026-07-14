Honorary Fellows to “Inform And Inspire” Class of 2026

Multi-sector experts and leaders made honorary fellows at Cardiff University celebrations

Changemakers in law, business, media, healthcare, science, and public service are being made Honorary Fellows at Cardiff University’s graduation ceremonies this week (13 -17 July 2026).

New graduates will hear from inspirational individuals making a difference across sectors – on issues such as fake news, pandemics, equality, diversity and inclusion, innovation and the economy.

The Honorary Fellowships will be conferred during the University’s summer graduation ceremonies hosted in the Utilita Arena, where thousands of students will mark their academic achievements over a week-long celebration.

Professor Wendy Larner, Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University, said:

“Graduation is first and foremost a time for recognising the hard work and perseverance of our students. They have worked tirelessly over their time with us to achieve success. I wish them all the best as they soak in the special graduation atmosphere and celebrate together with their loved ones. Llongyfarchiadau/congratulations to you all! “Our Honorary Fellows this year will share this privilege with us, bringing their own remarkable records of achievement to our ceremonies. Their stories are those of leadership, advocacy, service and support. I want to be the first to welcome them into our Cardiff University community, where I’m sure their expertise and experience will inform and inspire – starting this week with the class of 2026.”

This year’s Honorary Fellows are:

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE (BScEcon 1992, PhD 1999)

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann is an experienced leader working across government, business and civil society. He joined Whitehall & Industry Group (WIG) as CEO in 2023, which aims to boost economic growth and prosperity across the UK. He is Chair of the WorldSkills Global Research Council, which champions the benefits of international benchmarking to raise standards in apprenticeships and technical education. He is also a trustee of Power to Change, which advocates for the role of community businesses in socio-economic development.

Neil was previously Deputy Director-General and Chief Operating Officer at UK business organisation the CBI. He has a PhD in race discrimination in the workplace and was awarded an OBE for services to diversity and inclusion in 2019.

Dame Kate Bingham DBE

Dame Kate Bingham’s career spans more than three decades at the intersection of science, investment, and public service. As Chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce in 2020, she assembled a team of scientists, industry leaders, and government officials to secure vaccines for the British public. Under her leadership, the UK became the first Western country to approve and deploy a COVID-19 vaccine. As Managing Partner at SV Health Investors she has spent over 30 years building biotech companies across the world. She spearheaded the creation of the Dementia Discovery Fund, to accelerate research into one of the most challenging diseases of our time.

She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2021 and is an elected Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society, the Academy of Medical Sciences and the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Professor Meriel Jenney CBE

Professor Meriel Jenney led children’s cancer services in Wales for more than two decades before working in senior operational roles at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. She was appointed Executive Medical Director in 2022, until her retirement. Meriel has a longstanding research interest in the treatment of children’s cancers. Her research has also focussed on understanding the impact of cancer on a child’s quality of life.

She was awarded an Honorary Chair by Cardiff University in 2019. Alongside this, over the past nine years, she has worked with the Cardiff and Vale Health Charity in supporting the development of a paediatric oncology service at the Children’s Hospital in Sierra Leone. Meriel is Honorary President for the LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity.

Rahul Kanwal (Chevening 2002)

Rahul Kanwal is the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, one of India’s most trusted news networks. He has built up more than 25 years of experience in television journalism, investigative reporting, and editorial strategy. Before joining NDTV, Rahul held several senior roles at the India Today Group, including News Director for India Today and Aaj Tak, where he led editorial operations across television and digital. He also served as Executive Director at Business Today.

Rahul is the founder of pioneering initiatives like the Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) and the Open-Source Intelligence Desk (OSINT) – reflecting his deep commitment to credible, innovation-driven journalism.

Helen Molyneux (LLB 1987)

Helen Molyneux is the Chair and one of the founders of Monumental Welsh Women, the campaign responsible for creating the first public statues in Wales celebrating named Welsh Women. A lawyer by training, she began her career at Eversheds, before setting up NewLaw Solicitors in 2004.

Since selling the business, she has focussed on a non-executive career, joining the boards of Hodge Bank in 2014 and EUI Ltd, the Admiral UK Insurance business in 2017. Helen is a member of the Women Angels of Wales Investment Syndicate, which aims to invest in women-led, Welsh businesses. She was previously Chair of the Institute of Welsh Affairs and a member of the Silk Commission on Devolution in Wales. Helen was named as one of the BBC’s 100 Women of 2024.

Rhuanedd Richards (PgDip 1997)

Rhuanedd Richards is the BBC’s Interim Director of Nations and sits on the BBC’s Executive Committee. Appointed to the role in June last year, Rhuanedd leads the organisation’s work serving nations and local audiences across the UK. Her teams are responsible for the portrayal of the nations and regions across iPlayer and BBC Sounds, as well as news and sport coverage on the BBC’s local online services in England and the nations’ services in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Rhuanedd started her career at BBC Wales as a journalist before presenting some of its flagship news and political programmes on radio and television.

She subsequently worked in government and politics in Wales before returning to the BBC as Editor of Welsh Language services in 2018, later becoming Director of BBC Wales.

Agnes Xavier-Phillips (LLB 1983)

Agnes Xavier-Phillips is a solicitor and mediator whose career spans private practice and in-house, specialising in banking and financial services. She is the former General Counsel and Client Relationship Manager of GE Capital. Prior to becoming a solicitor, she had a varied and successful career, both in teaching and nursing. In 2018, Agnes was appointed a Justice of the Peace sitting on the Mid Wales Bench. In 2019, she was made Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwent.

Last year, she received the South Glamorgan’s High Sheriff Award for her contributions to the community and the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales. Agnes actively supports various charities including Noah’s Ark, Maggie’s, Latch and the Vanguard Centre in Caerphilly.

During the week, the new graduates will also hear from inspirational alumni reflecting the institution’s long-standing commitment to nurturing talent that goes on to make a difference worldwide.

These include:

Nia Tyler Phillips (BSc 2021), a soulful vocalist and a 2025 semi-finalist on S4C’s Y Llais (The Voice)

Andrew Hick (LLB 1990), Director of Executive Search and Coaching at Cavendish Hawk

Beverley Gower-Jones OBE (BSc 1985), Founder and Managing Partner of Clean Growth Investment Management

Dr Mario Gualano (PhD 1995, BSc 1991), international business leader

Hanan Issa (BA 2008), a Welsh-Iraqi writer, filmmaker, and artist

Rhys Carter (BSc 2012), CEO and Co-Founder of The Carter & George Practice

Karishma Paroha (LLM 2002), a senior dual-qualified solicitor and barrister

Andrew Kelliher (BSc 1995), Executive Director for the UK & Ireland at LLH Recruitment Solutions

Paul Cunnell (BSc 1985), Partner at Mosaic Financial Markets

Watch a livestream of Cardiff University’s 2026 Graduation ceremonies on YouTube.