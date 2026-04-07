Creamery Walk Raises Over £8,000 for Community Defib

South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has helped fund the installation of eight community defibrillators across the local area following a successful walking fundraising campaign that raised £8,764.

Rooted in communities across north, mid and west Wales, SCC is a Welsh owned dairy co‑operative with member farms that have supplied milk for generations. The total was raised through a JustGiving walking challenge and the Creamery’s annual Christmas raffle that jointly generated enough funding to purchase seven defibrillators. Support from Achub Bywyd Cymru (Save a Life Cymru) has helped secure funding for an additional eighth device.

The defibrillators will be installed in key community locations in Llanbrynmair, Penmorfa, Llanbedrog, Beddgelert, Cerrigydrudion, Llandwrog and Penmachno with the sites nominated by local residents to ensure the devices are placed where they are needed most.

Alan Wyn Jones, SCC’s Managing Director said:

“This has been a real community effort and we’re incredibly proud of what has been achieved together. “All defibs will be installed in locations nominated by local residents, ensuring they are placed where they are most needed within the community. “Every defib installed has the potential to save a life and we’re grateful to everyone who donated, took part in the walk, bought raffle tickets or helped nominate locations.”

The initiative forms part of SCC’s ongoing commitment to support local wellbeing and help save lives. Once the defibrillators have been installed and registered, the Creamery plans to continue working with Achub Bywyd Cymru to offer awareness sessions in the weeks following installation, helping local people feel confident and prepared to know what to do in an emergency situation.

The initiative has also been shortlisted for a Local Community Award at the Wales Food and Drink Awards with the awards ceremony taking place on 16 April in Swansea.

Mr Jones continued:

“To be shortlisted is a real honour and reflects the Creamery’s commitment to supporting the communities we serve. We’re delighted that this initiative has received wider recognition.”

Tomos Hughes, Save a Life Cymru’s Community Coordinator for North Wales, added:

“Early access to a defibrillator can save lives, which is why this initiative is so important to rural communities. If someone collapses and is not breathing normally, a bystander should call 999 immediately. The call handler will provide CPR instructions and direct another person to the nearest registered defibrillator. By supporting South Caernarfon Creameries and local communities to increase access to these vital, life‑saving devices, more people can be helped in an emergency.”

Feature image: (Left to right) Nikki Williams, Paul Jones, James Stent, Haf Williams, Alan Wyn Jones, Elwyn Jones from South Caernarfon Creameries with Tomos Hughes from Save a Life Cymru