Hafren Dyfrdwy Brings Dilys Roadshows to Communities in Wrexham and Powys

Hafren Dyfrdwy is hitting the road throughout April with a series of roadshows, giving customers across Powys and Wrexham the chance to get face-to-face support with bills, water services, and more.

The roadshows, hosted by Hafren Dyfrdwy’s Community Connectors, will pop up at local markets, community halls, supermarkets and cafes to offer free, friendly, and accessible support for anyone who needs help managing their account or learning more about the services available.

Across the visits, customers will be able to get advice on billing, payment plans and ways to pay, as well as support through schemes, income maximisation and our Priority Services Register. Customers can also learn more about water-saving support and community funding.

The roadshows will be held at various community venues including markets, community halls, supermarkets, and cafes on specific dates in April, with sessions starting at 9am.

Locations include Cefn Mawr, Wrexham, Newtown, Llanidloes, Caersws, Llangollen, Caia Park, and Llanfyllin.

These visits form part of Hafren Dyfrdwy’s wider commitment to being visible and accessible within the communities it serves, ensuring customers can get the right support at the right time.

Katie Wood, Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Relationship Manager, said:

“We know that sometimes it’s easier and more reassuring to speak to someone face‑to‑face, and our Dilys Roadshows give us a wonderful chance to do just that, to meet people where they are and bring personalised support right into the heart of our communities.

“We’re proud to offer a friendly space where customers can pop by for a chat, no matter how big or small their question might be. Whether someone needs help with their bill, wants to learn more about our Priority Services, or simply has a query about their water, our team will be on hand throughout spring to listen, guide and support however we can.

“At the end of the day, it’s about being there for the people we serve, and making sure everyone feels confident, informed and looked after.”

Customers can find details of all upcoming community events on the Hafren Dyfrdwy website by visiting www.hdcymru.co.uk/help-and-contact/here-to-help-hub/community-connectors