Apprentices Achieve Career Success Through Supported Apprenticeships

Two apprentices supported through the Welsh Government’s Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme have shown what can be achieved with the right opportunities, progressing into jobs they enjoy and are thriving in.

Amber Spellman, 26, from Rhyl, works as a pharmacy assistant at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan while Morgan Griffiths, 23, from Bridgend, is employed as a customer team member at Co-op Food store in Brackla.

They have both completed their Supported Shared Apprenticeships with Cambrian Training Company, one of the leading work-based learning providers in Wales.

“At Cambrian Training we are committed to making apprenticeships inclusive and work-based learning opportunities available to all individuals, especially those with additional learning needs,” said Faith O’Brien, Managing Director, Cambrian Training Company. “Our Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme, in partnership with Elite Training and Agoriad Cyf, has been running for nearly four years and has proved a great success. “Twenty-four of our learners have completed their apprenticeships and gained employment or transitioned into full apprenticeships with Welsh Government funded training providers.”

Amber and Morgan joined more than 100 of the company’s apprentices who graduated in a ceremony held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

The ceremony highlighted the inclusive and supportive opportunities available through apprenticeship programmes across Wales and within Cambrian Training Company.

Amber impressed so much on her initial internship at Glan Clwyd Hospital that she is now a full-time pharmacy assistant and has completed a Level 2 Supported Shared Apprenticeship in Customer Service.

She now helps to train new recruits in the pharmacy to use a robot to sort prescriptions.

“I feel very proud of myself for securing a full-time job and completing my apprenticeship,” said Amber who thanked Agored Cymru job coach Nicola Jones, Cambrian Training Company training officer Gemma Wilkins and her pharmacy manager Alistair Fisher for their support. “At my job interview, the pharmacy team said they were impressed with how hard I work – the staff are very kind and give me independence with the tasks I do. My ambition is to keep working hard, gaining experience to help new people joining the pharmacy and possibly get promoted in the future. “I must thank Cambrian Training Company for helping me to get to where I am now. My message to people like me is never give up because there is a lot of support available to help you find a job.”

Gemma said:

“Amber put her heart and soul into her apprenticeship which has boosted her confidence and independence. Her manager, Alistair, has provided brilliant support and encouragement and he recommended her for the full-time position.”

Mandy Hughes, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s senior workforce modernisation manager, on behalf of the team, said:

“We are delighted and proud to see Amber complete her apprenticeship and go on to thrive in a permanent NHS role. “This is a real reflection of Amber’s hard work and determination to succeed and we wish her every success in her future.” Morgan has completed a Level 2 Supported Shared Apprenticeship in Retail and works 16 hours at the Brackla store where he is popular with customers and workmates. “In my opinion, no job is more important than helping a customer or another teammate,” he said. “Working in the store has been a wonderful experience because I like to keep busy and meet people. “I thoroughly enjoyed doing my apprenticeship because it made me realise there is a lot more to retail than I first thought and it has helped me in a number of ways, including looking out for product warning signs. “My advice to other people like me who are looking for a job is to keep trying to prove yourself. I would certainly recommend an apprenticeship.”

Lindsay Robinson, Brackla Co-op Food store manager, praised the support provided to Morgan and herself by training officer, Christine Greyson, from Cambrian Training Company.

“Morgan is fantastic – he’s brilliant with customers and just wants to please all the time,” she said. “His dedication to his apprenticeship was amazing and it has made him much more confident and relaxed.”

Christine added:

“Morgan is very enthusiastic, polite and goes out of his way to help customers – he has an old head on young shoulders and was a joy to work with! “He does all the stock rotation in the store and because of his attention to detail, he doesn’t miss anything.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.

Feature image: Graduates Amber Spellman and Morgan Griffiths with their training officers from Cambrian Training Company Christine Greyson and Gemma Wilkins.