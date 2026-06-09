Christian Eriksen Incident Highlights Importance of Heart Screening

Everyone at Calon Hearts sends their very best wishes to Danish international footballer Christian Eriksen following reports that he collapsed during Denmark’s friendly match against Ukraine on Sunday.

While the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s incident are still being assessed, it serves as a powerful reminder that heart conditions can affect anyone, regardless of age, fitness level or sporting ability.

Christian’s story is one that resonates with many people. Following his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, the swift actions of those around him, including CPR and access to a defibrillator, helped save his life and enabled him to return to professional football.

Sharon Owen, Founder and Chief Executive of Calon Hearts, said:

“Like millions of football fans around the world, we were concerned to see Christian Eriksen require medical attention again and our thoughts are with him, his family and teammates.

“His experience is a reminder that heart conditions do not discriminate. They can affect elite athletes, young people and those who appear to be fit and healthy.

“Every week through our screening programme we identify people with previously undiagnosed heart conditions, many of whom have no symptoms at all. Early detection can be life-saving.

“We also know that when a cardiac emergency happens, CPR and defibrillators save lives. You never know when those skills or that equipment may be needed, which is why we continue to encourage as many people as possible to learn CPR, know where their nearest defibrillator is located and consider heart screening where appropriate.”

Calon Hearts has screened more than 34,800 people, trained over 600,000 people in CPR and helped place more than 37,000 defibrillators in communities across the UK.

The charity is also highlighting its newly launched Defibrillator Summer Scheme, designed to help place more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in locations where they are needed most.

Successful applicants will receive:

An AED with pads and rescue kit

An internal storage cabinet

Free CPR training, either in person or online

Sharon added:

“Christian Eriksen’s story demonstrates just how important it is that life-saving equipment is available when it is needed. Through our Defibrillator Summer Scheme, we’re hoping to help more communities, organisations and workplaces gain access to a defibrillator and the training needed to use it with confidence.

“We wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and encourage anyone to book a heart screening. If his story prompts someone to get checked, learn CPR or apply for a defibrillator, that could ultimately help save a life.”

People aged 15½ to 26 can access free heart screening through Calon Hearts, while heavily subsidised screening is available for those aged 27 and over.

Applications for the Defibrillator Summer Scheme are now open at www.calonhearts.org/apply-for-a-defib.