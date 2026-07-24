Teacher Completes PHD After Saying University ‘Wasn’t For Her’

Sophia Mitchell almost didn’t go to university after thinking it ‘wasn’t for her.’

However, this month she is celebrating completing her doctorate in Criminology.

Sophia, 26, completed an MPhil PhD in Criminology at Wrexham University after falling in love with the subject during her Undergraduate Degree, and didn’t want to stop studying.

This was despite not initially planning to go to university at all.

“I took a year out after A-Levels as I thought I didn’t want go to uni and that it wasn’t for me,” said Sophia. “But after a year of working, I wanted to challenge myself a bit more. “I went to an Open Day in Wrexham in the summer of 2019 and I remember walking in and thinking, ‘this feels right, this feels like where I’m supposed to be’. “I met some of the Criminology staff and they were so friendly and welcoming. I had to move quickly because I wanted to start that September, so I applied directly through the clearing process. “I was so excited when I got accepted. Starting that September was a dream. I went to uni two or three days a week and stayed living at home and working part-time. “I loved Criminology. The lectures were so captivating. I can still remember them now years later, pretty much word for word, even where I was sitting when I heard them! “My personal tutor Tegan had studied at Wrexham and done her PhD in Criminology there, so she inspired me to do something similar.

“I put together a proposal about researching youth justice in Wales and trauma informed approaches from the perspective of neurodivergent young people. My supervisors were amazing; a proper dream team! “I finally completed my PhD earlier this month (July 17th) with Tegan as my examiner, seven years after first visiting Wrexham and meeting her during that Open Day. It was a proper full circle moment!”

Dr Tegan Brierley-Sollis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Wrexham University, added:

“Seeing Sophia’s journey from prospective student to PhD graduate has been an absolute privilege. She is a tremendous credit to herself and to Wrexham University.” For the past 12 months Sophia has been sharing her love of Criminology with A-Level students at King Edward VI College in Stourbridge. “I love teaching, and being able to teach Criminology is a dream,” she said. “I want to inspire the next generation of students, just like my teachers inspired me.”

Wrexham University’s Criminology and Criminal Justice (Sociology) courses were ranked 1st in the UK for Student Satisfaction and Top 10 in the UK for Graduate Prospects in the Complete University Guide 2027. The University also secured 1st in the UK for Student Satisfaction across Veterinary Sciences, Computer Science, Sociology, and Social Work, with students praising the quality of teaching, academic support, learning opportunities, and overall experience.

There are spaces left on a variety of courses beginning this September, and the clearing process is now open. Visit Wrexham University’s website to apply or find out about attending a Clearing Open Day on August 14th where you can chat to staff about options.