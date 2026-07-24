The Old Railway Line Win Gold at the Royal Welsh Show

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre is celebrating after its directors, Katie and Liam, were awarded Gold and First Place for their ornamental show garden at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

Competing against talented designers and landscapers, Katie and Liam impressed the judges with their thoughtfully designed garden, ‘Gardening for Wellbeing’, which showcased exceptional planting and a meaningful message about the positive impact of nature on health and wellbeing.

Award-Winning Garden Celebrates Wellbeing

The garden was designed to celebrate the powerful connection between nature and personal wellbeing. Created as a calming sensory retreat, the space encouraged visitors to slow down, reconnect with nature and experience the restorative benefits of gardening.

Immersive planting featuring vibrant colour, beautiful fragrance, interesting textures and gentle movement created an environment that promoted relaxation, mindfulness and emotional wellbeing. Pollinator-friendly flowers, aromatic herbs and soft ornamental grasses combined to create a peaceful sanctuary where both people and wildlife could thrive.

The theme reflected growing research showing that spending time around plants can help reduce stress, improve mood, ease anxiety and support mental wellbeing. Gardening itself also encourages physical activity, social connection and a sense of purpose, making it a hobby that benefits both body and mind.

Reflecting on the award, Liam said:

“Winning Gold at the Royal Welsh Show is something we’re incredibly proud of. The ‘Gardening for Wellbeing’ theme is one that’s close to our hearts because we see every day the positive impact that gardening and spending time outdoors can have on people’s lives. We wanted to create a space that felt peaceful, uplifting and full of inspiration, while also supporting wildlife through thoughtful planting. It’s fantastic to have all the hard work recognised, and we’d like to thank everyone who supported us throughout the project.”

A Passion for Inspiring Gardens

Katie and Liam have long been passionate advocates for inspiring people to garden and sharing their horticultural knowledge. Winning Gold at one of the country’s most prestigious agricultural events is a significant recognition of their creativity, expertise and dedication.

The award-winning garden reflects the values at the heart of The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, encouraging people to discover the many benefits that gardening and nature can bring to everyday life.

Visitors to the garden centre can speak to the knowledgeable Plant Area team for advice and inspiration on creating their own wellbeing-focused garden at home.