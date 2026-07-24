Montgomery Canal Restoration Driving Growth in Visitor Numbers and local spend, new research shows

Although the mercury has been extremely high and the water levels extremely low – or even non-existent, new research shows that the Montgomery Canal restoration has boosted visitor numbers and local spending and will, in the long term, help the area thrive.

Neither St Swithin or St Brendan the Navigator – known for their affinity with rain and waterways – are coming to help right now but the water will return and with it will come a new section of navigable canal and hope for a prosperous future.

Canal & River Trust, together with Shropshire Council, the Shropshire Union Canal Society and the Montgomery Canal Partnership, have welcomed new research showing that investment in restoring the Montgomery Canal in Shropshire is delivering additional economic benefits – visitor numbers are rising, more people are staying longer, and these longer visits are helping to boost local spending.

David Carter, chair of the Shropshire Union Canal Society, said:

“Our volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring the Montgomery Canal back to life, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the difference it is already making. The fact that visitors are coming from further afield and spending more time and money in the area shows the wider benefits of restoration. With continued support, we can unlock even more of the canal’s potential for tourism, the local economy, and the community.”

Work goes on both sides of the border with the Shropshire Union Canal Society forging ahead with restoration near Schoolhouse Bridge to close the ‘Shropshire Gap’ and Powys Council commissioning two new bridges so that navigation can restart – once there’s water again.

John Dodwell, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, said:

“This survey shows the benefits to the community from restoring the Canal and augurs well for further restoration. The main work in Shropshire covers the last two miles in the county – from Crickheath to the border at Llanymynech – and good progress is being made.”

Feature image: Team work on the Montgomery canal