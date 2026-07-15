BMX Stunt Riders and Caribbean Music at 2026 Llanfyllin Show

A BMX stunt team and a steel drum band playing Caribbean music are two of the new attractions at the action-packed 2026 Llanfyllin Show on Saturday, August 8, which is looking to build on last year’s record-breaking event.

Star attraction is the BMX Show, featuring three riders who perform breath-taking 30-minute displays with commentary. The team will give two displays of aerial tricks and stunts, including The Backflip, a crowd favourite, at 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

Making their show debut will be The Pantasy Steel Band from Telford, who join Porthywaen Silver Band and Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir on the musical entertainment programme.

The annual event is a showcase of all that’s great about the countryside and the community, providing an opportunity to meet, compete and have a fun family day out.

This year’s show president is auctioneer Glandon Lewis, a partner with Welshpool-based Morris Marshall & Poole while the new chairman is Rob Jones. Main sponsor for a second year is Llanfyllin-based HIJ Electrical .

Tickets, costing £35, for the president’s lunch in a marquee on the show field on August 2 are available from secretary, Sian Lewis at: Email: llanfyllinshowsecretary@hotmail.com or Tel: 07398183065.

The show and president’s lunch are both held at Bodfach Park by permission of Christopher and Laura Acton and Janet Jones.

Discounted show tickets can be snapped up online for the early bird price before August 1 at: llanfyllinshow.co.uk .

A highlight of the show is the Four Valleys Speed Shear, which is organised by Llanfyllin, Dyffryn Banw, Dyffryn Tanat and Vyrnwy Valley Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The show’s other sheep shearing competitions attract high calibre shearers because it’s the final qualifying event on the Wales Lamb Shearing Circuit for the Royal Welsh Championship. Sheepdog trials are held on Friday and show day.

The ever-popular horse section attracts entries from far and wide, with the supreme champion announced in the main ring at 1pm. Showjumping classes begin at 4pm.

Other main ring attractions include parades by South Shropshire Hunt and Mid Wales Vintage Machinery Club, a fancy dress competition and children’s sports.

The sheep section features the Blue Faced Leicester Progeny Show and new classes for the Reyland and Coloured Reyland.

Other popular attractions are a Village Green which includes a Punch & Judy show, bouncy castle and the music, cookery and crafts, horticulture and floral art, which enjoyed record entries in 2025 and a dog show.

There will be trade stands, a range food caterers, a bar and shopping opportunities.

Closing date for entries is Thursday, July 30, when show section secretaries will be available at The Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm. Entries for the horse section will be accepted on the day at £10 per class.

Feature image: The spectacular BMX Show which is coming to Llanfyllin Show next month.