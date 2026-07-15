Wrexham Chauffeurs was launched in June 2019 and born out of adversity. I already worked in the industry – but my then so-called boss (I was still self-employed) “let-me-go” because I wasn’t a team player.

As I left, distraught – he sneered “if you’re as good as you think you are – set up on your own, and I’ll laugh when you fail”.

I had a wife who wasn’t well, and three young children to raise – and no income. It was a bleak outlook – but I’d been in worse situations – and rose to the challenge.

I went home – and registered my company with companies house, and opened a business bank account. I then got busy – seriously busy, often working 16 hr days, trying every which way to make this new venture work – I couldn’t let this mad idea fail. Failure was not an option.

Then Covid happened – and the government told everyone to stay at home. How was I to run a chauffeur company when everyone had to stay home? The other way of asking that is who has to travel in a lockdown – and I found Kidney Dialysis patients, and Cancer patients. I also found work delivering legal documents, and “White Glove” delivery for museum artefacts and priceless pieces. I got busy delivering flowers – and nearly gave one poor local lady a health scare when I turned up in my suit and polished car – and delivered flowers to her house. She thought I was the undertaker…

During covid – the company that I had been working for as a self-employed chauffeur lost all their work, and told their team to contact “Geth at Wrexham Chauffeurs Ltd”, because he had all the work. One by one they turned up – cap in hand. Oh how the mighty have fallen.

My accountant at the end of year one was stunned that we’d turned a profit in year 1 – they claimed that it was very rare – and that they could see that I had hit the ground running. I knew that I had to – that there was no choice, but it was good confirmation that I was now moving forward.

Year 2 (Covid), doubled our year 1 turnover, despite the obstacles. Despite other chauffeur companies handing their cars back, or at least hanging their keys up – I got motivated and inspired – and pushed through despite the obstacles.

Year 3 – we branched out, and rented one of our cars to a local chauffeur company over in Cheshire. They were struggling to access the funding markets – so we did what we could to help out. That worked well, and we saw a big jump in turnover again – until they blew up the car’s engine – and that was the end of that…

But then we got busy with weddings, all the weddings that hadn’t been possible to have during Covid – so another bumper year for us.

Things continue to go from strength to strength, with accreditation from the Guild of Professional Chauffeurs, The Good Business Charter, Zero hours Justice, Fair tax foundation, Licensed Private Hire and Car Association.

I’m involved with conversations through our trade association with the Welsh Govt about reforming legislation for our industry – to introduce National High Standards across Wales – something we’re very excited about.

For all your executive travel, business travel, corporate and VIP – we are the ultimate in luxury chauffeured travel across the area. Airport/seaport drop off’s and pickup’s – full meet and greet service, a really smart airport taxi. Business meetings, events, weddings, TV and Film ground crew – we have a range of vehicles always available – backed by rock-solid infrastructure, insurances, licenses and guarantees.

We are also moving into guided tours of North Wales – multi-lingual (Spanish, French, and Italian). So to discover more of our area, and get a true behind the scenes insight, please get in touch.