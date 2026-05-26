New Seaweed Plastic Developed to Package Food

Food could be wrapped in packaging made from seaweed instead of artificial plastic in the future, thanks to new research.

In a paper published in the journal Algal Research, academics at Aberystwyth University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) reveal that seaweed extracts can be turned into an alternative biodegradable plastic.

Plastic films in the food industry are largely made from fossil-fuels. In 2022, they accounted for just under a third of the 400 million tonnes of plastic produced around the world.

Plastic packaging also has a major impact on the natural environment with 15 billion kg of plastic waste entering the marine environment every year.

The west Wales scientists have combined the seaweed extract alginate with other biological compounds to strengthen the new plastic and make it more elastic, so it can be used for food wrappings.

The extracts are made into a powder that is mixed with water, heated and then cast into moulds to create film. The academics have been testing the new sustainable plastics for their strength, antibacterial qualities, water resistance and other properties.

Dr Jessica Adams from IBERS at Aberystwyth University:

“It is good news for the planet that seaweed grown in the UK can be used to create more sustainable plastics. Seaweed has so many special and unique properties, not least because films produced from alginate are completely biodegradable, making this a completely circular product. “Seaweed can be used to form thin, transparent plastic-like sheets that have many valuable traits, making them excellent candidates for replacing food wrapping.”

PhD student, Luke Barnett, who led the study said:

“While bioplastics have a long history, plastic packaging, including films, are now starting to shift to environmentally-friendly alternatives. These more natural sources for packaging will help reduce the effect plastic pollution is having on the environment. That is why myself and others are so passionate about taking this research forward to practical applications.”

The research was supported by the BBSRC and food company Samworth Brothers Ltd.

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith, BBSRC Executive Chair, said:

“Bioscience has a vital role to play in tackling environmental challenges and this research shows how natural resources such as seaweed can inspire innovative alternatives to fossil-fuel derived plastics.

“Through our investments, BBSRC supports partnerships between academia and industry to turn discovery research into practical solutions that improve lives and livelihoods while advancing a more sustainable circular bioeconomy.”

A spokesperson for Samworth Brothers said:

“Samworth Brothers is a food business with significant influence – our activities impact on the environment and climate change, nutrition, employment, supply chains and the communities in which we operate, and we are determined that our influence is for the good. This project is a great example of our commitment to challenge existing practices and contribute to research that may reduce environmental impact in the future.”

Feature image: Dr Jessica Adams