Outbloom Field to Vase Workshops

Who are these workshops for?

Our workshops are for anyone who loves flowers, nature, or just wants to have a fun day while soaking up the beautiful surroundings. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned gardener, you’ll leave with new skills, a beautiful bouquet, and a deeper appreciation for the flowers you bring into your home.

And if you’re looking for a unique gift or a special day out, our workshops make a thoughtful and memorable experience for birthdays, anniversaries, or just because. We always love welcoming friends and family groups. Sharing this experience always makes it all the more special.

If you or those you love cannot come to the farm we also offer flowers by post: www.welshcountry.co.uk/outbloom-flowers-by-post/