Outbloom Field to Vase Workshops helping you make the very most of seasonal flowers together with a Morning on the Farm to gain a better understanding of flower horticulture
We grow flowers because we love them, but what we love even more is sharing that joy with others. That’s why we open our gates for our Outbloom Field to Vase workshops. It’s a chance for you to immerse yourself in the beautiful location, learn something new, and take home a piece of the farm in the form of a gorgeous handmade bouquet.
A morning on the farm
Our workshops are held once a month throughout the growing season. Here’s what you can expect:
- A Tour of the Farm: We’ll start with a walk through our fields and polytunnels, where you’ll see first-hand how we grow our flowers with nature in mind. You’ll learn about our regenerative practices, how we work with the seasons, and why we do things the way we do. Ask us anything but beware, once we get going we might not shut up!
- Pick Your Own: Next, you’ll get to cut your own bucket of flowers straight from the field. We’ll show you the best stage to cut each flower so they last as long as possible in the vase. This is your chance to choose your favourites and learn the particulars of different flowers.
- Arranging & Conditioning: Once we’ve gathered our blooms, we’ll head back to the workshop, where you’ll learn how to condition and arrange your flowers.
- Refreshments: After all that hard work, we’ll refuel with a hot or cool drink and a slice of homemade cake.
Why our workshops are special
Our workshops aren’t just about flowers—they’re about connection. Connection to the land, to the seasons, and to the people around you. Here’s what makes them so memorable:
- Hands-On Learning: You won’t just watch us work; you’ll get your hands dirty (literally!). There’s something so satisfying about picking your own flowers and turning them into something beautiful.
- Seasonal Surprises: Every workshop is different because every season brings new blooms. Spring will be full of bright bulbs, in July you might find sunflowers and strawflowers adding pops of colour, while autumn workshops feature rich, warm tones and lots of texture. Many of our summer flowers can even be dried and kept as everlasting displays.
- Expert Guidance: You’ll be learning from John, the farmer-florist behind Outbloom Field to Vase workshops. We also collaborate with some brilliant local florists, so look out for ones with a guest tutor.
- A Relaxed, Welcoming Atmosphere: We keep our workshops small and personal, so you’ll have plenty of time to ask questions, chat with us, and enjoy the process. And don’t worry about the weather. We’re in Wales, after all! If it’s raining, we’ll still do the tour (wellies and waterproofs recommended), and we can always cut from the polytunnel if it’s too soggy outside.
The Outbloom ethos
Outbloom was started because we realised that many cut flowers are not good to the environment planet and we wanted to grow flowers in a way that was kinder to the planet. When one looks at the ultra-commercial flower industry it has a lot of carbon-heavy imports, plastic waste, and intensive horticultural farming that harms the soil and the environment. During the day we’ll show you how we’re doing things differently.
- Carbon: We want to grow flowers that have a tiny carbon footprint compared to standard imported blooms. So how do we go about this? Firstly growing our flowers in season, and not adding heat or light to their production. Flowers need sunlight and we also use that sunlight as solar power on the farm enabling us at least in part to charge our electric delivery van.
- Plastics: Ultra – commercial flowers often get delivered to your local outlet wrapped in plastic and even the outer boxes may be single use plastic, so flowers can generate huge amounts of plastic on their way to you. Plastic can also be used for the growing of flowers to extend their “season”, so each step often adds a new layer of plastic. Outbloom Flowers use packaging that is either recyclable or compostable, and we minimise single use plastic in our growing processes as much as we can.
- Farming: or should we say Regenerative horticulture. This is a holistic, nature-based approach to growing plants that restores soil health, increases biodiversity. This help in creating a farm that’s a thriving ecosystem, not just pumping out flowers whatever the cost. To aid with the many aspects of flower growing and keeping pests at bay we plant native woodland, grow cover crops, and avoid harmful chemicals. We want our farm not to be just a place to grow flowers but is a home for birds, insects, and all sorts of life.
Who are these workshops for?
Our workshops are for anyone who loves flowers, nature, or just wants to have a fun day while soaking up the beautiful surroundings. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned gardener, you’ll leave with new skills, a beautiful bouquet, and a deeper appreciation for the flowers you bring into your home.
And if you’re looking for a unique gift or a special day out, our workshops make a thoughtful and memorable experience for birthdays, anniversaries, or just because. We always love welcoming friends and family groups. Sharing this experience always makes it all the more special.
If you or those you love cannot come to the farm we also offer flowers by post: www.welshcountry.co.uk/outbloom-flowers-by-post/