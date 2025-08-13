Organisers Delighted with Record Breaking Llanfyllin Show

Llanfyllin Show, known as the ‘friendly show’, has been declared a record-breaker after more than 5,000 people flocked to Saturday’s entertainment-packed event.

There were so many visitors that extra parking space had to be provided and entries were way up in all show sections, including 1,400 in the horticulture, cookery, handicrafts and floral art, compared to under 1,000 last year.

“We try to put on a quality, value for money, one-day show, whilst keeping costs down, and it certainly paid off this year,” said show secretary Sian Lewis. “A record crowd, record entries, more vintage tractors than we have ever had, 110 sheepdog runs, 145 dog show entries and 82 trade stands made for impressive viewing. “The Blue Faced Leicester Progeny Show was held as part of this year’s show which attracted a lot of extra sheep, some from as far away as Anglesey and Cardiff. The horses section continues to grow with 326 entries, with the showjumping competition in the main ring achieving a high standard. “Rather than there being a main attraction, as in previous years, we had lots of different entertainment and it worked. We must say a big ‘thank you’ to the section secretaries, volunteers, judges and stewards who give up their time to make the show happen.”

President Trebor Jones and his wife, Carol, actually got to see all parts of the 2025 show, having been kept busy on the Trebor Jones and Son stand in previous years.

“It was a brilliant show,” he declared. “We were lucky with the weather and there were more people and more entries in all sections. It was a good day all round. “We have an excellent committee. Everybody knows their job and does it well.”

He revealed that his president’s lunch, held on August 3, had attracted 306 people who supported a promise auction generously.

Held at Bodfach Park on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc, the popular annual show showcases of all that’s great about the countryside and the community, providing an opportunity to meet, compete and have a fun family day out.

This year’s main sponsor was Llanfyllin-based HIJ Electrical, of which Trebor’s son, Iwan, is a partner.

One of the highlights was the Four Valleys Speed Shear, organised by Llanfyllin, Dyffryn Banw, Dyffryn Tanat and Vyrnwy Valley Young Farmers’ Clubs. Nine hundred lambs were shorn in the shearing competitions.

The cup winners were: Sheep: Best exhibit, John Pryce, Trefnanney. Best group, Stuart Lane, Kerry. Blue Faced Leicester: Most points, Tudor Harris, Cardiff. Best exhibit, Aled Jones, Colwyn Bay. Suffolk best group and best exhibit, John Pryce. Texel best exhibit, Rhys Jones, Llanerfyl. Welsh Hill Speckled-face group, Myrddin Jones, Dolanog. Best exhibit in Speckled Sheep classes, Hywel Watkins, Llanfihangel. Best Mules exhibit, Gwyn and Nia Williams. Any other British breed, Ellis Davies, Llansantffraid. Any other Continental breed, Vikki Powell, Llansantffraid. Jacob best exhibit and best female, William and Caitlyn Owen, Castle Caereinion. YFC member with most points and overall champion in butchers lambs, Katie Howells, Llanfyllin. Young handler 10 years and under, Harry Lane, Kerry. Young handler 11-16 years, William Owen, Castle Caereinion.

Horses: Most points in the heavy horse and open sections, Sharon Davies, Park Hall. Open shire horse best exhibit, Susan Thomas with Betty. Welsh Cobs: Best local Welsh Cob, Heather Morris with Ryehall Top Model. Hunters: Best exhibit, Zara Owen with Bramble. Best working hunter, Lulie Jones-Perrott with Frizzy. Shetland: Best exhibit in-hand, Margaret Jones with Polly.

Children’s riding classes: Overall champion and best lead rein, Poppy Jackson with Dolhelfar Meteor. Local novice pony or mare never to have won a first prize, Nansi Jackson with RSPCA Satchmo. Child who tried hardest, Arthur Harrison-Jackson with Belle. Veteran champion, Soph Tyson with Danny. Showjumping: Up to 90cm, Iris Burton with Ru. Up to 100cm, George Hill with Tic Tac. Up to 110cm, Huw Griffith with Limited Edition Two.

Cookery: Most points, Judith Hawtree. Rich fruit cake, Ceri Griffiths. Most points in yeast classes, Margaret Herbert. Most points in preserves, Jean Gittins. Best exhibit in open section, Anne Lloyd. Children’s cookery four and under, Isabelle Price. Children’s cookery five to eight years, Rubi Hartshorn. Junior nine to 12 years, Tom Evans. Local exhibitor 13 to 17 years, Llyr Jones. YFC member with most points, Tonicha Horn.

Handicrafts: Most points in open sections, Carol Owen. Most points in four years and under section, Harri Lloyd. Best exhibit five to nine years, Finley Pritchard. Most points in children’s section, Teleri Watkin. Best exhibit in children’s section, Darcey Lloyd. Best photography exhibit, Mari Evans.

Garden competition: Best exhibit, Nerys and Mike Gries. Horticulture: Most points in sections B and C and best onion Barry Price. Most points in section A, John Langran. Best carrot exhibit, Mr E. F. Evans. Children’s section: Best exhibit, Harley Griffiths. Best collection of wild flowers and grasses, Huw Roberts.

In the floral art section, Becca Morris won the cups for best exhibits in Classes 670 to 676 and Class 677, while Joyce Lewis won the cup for most points in Classes 670 to 676.

Local exhibitor with most points in agricultural classes, Ellis Davies and Vicky Powell, Llansantffraid. Best bale of hay, Caroline Goddard. Best vintage machinery: Ed Williams, Bryn Vyrnwy Caravan Park, Llansantffraid. Best trade stand, Charlies Ag & Turf.

Feature image: Stuart Lane and his daughter Kerry, who won the best group cup in the sheep section.