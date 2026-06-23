Blue Tits to Buzzards: Birdwatcher Stunned After Finding 29 Species

Birdwatcher Stunned After Finding 29 Species Hiding In Grounds of Wrexham Care Organisation

A Wrexham care organisation has become an unlikely wildlife hotspot where residents can watch almost 30 different bird species.

The remarkable discovery was made after keen birdwatcher Lee Swallow recorded 29 different types of birds in the grounds of Pendine Park in Summerhill Road – an astonishing total that accounts for nearly half of all the birds he has spotted across Wrexham this year.

The thriving population includes nesting blue tits, song thrushes raising chicks and swifts circling overhead, transforming the gardens into a sanctuary for wildlife and a daily source of fascination for residents.

Others include goldfinch, greenfinch, chaffinch, great tit, coal tit, long-tailed tit, robin, dunnock, blackbird, jackdaw, crow and buzzard.

Earlier this year Lee became the first person to record a rare and elusive Grasshopper Warbler at Erddig for what is believed to be the first time.

He said:

“That was quite a triumph for me. It makes a distinctive sound almost like a grasshopper, that’s how I was able to identify it and find it.”

Lee, a senior care practitioner at Pendine’s Bodlondeb care home, uncovered the rich birdlife while taking part in the 2026 Big Year Challenge, in which enthusiasts attempt to identify as many species as possible in a single year.

Armed with a zoom lens camera he has taken hundreds of photographs of numerous feathered neighbours to share with Bodlondeb residents and fellow staff.

They include two pairs of blue tits which have set up home in wooden bird boxes erected below the eaves earlier this year.

The boxes are designed for use by swifts whose UK numbers have worryingly declined by more than 75 per cent in the last three decades.

To help address their decline 30 specially hand-built nesting boxes were erected at Pendine Park, Summerhill, in partnership with North Wales Wildlife Trust.

Lee, 43, said:

“The local blue tits were quicker than the swifts, moving into two of the boxes here at Bodlondeb. “Fortunately, these boxes are within easy view the upper floor lounge window so residents can spy the adult birds flying to and from their nests each day as they busily raise their fledglings.”

As well as nesting blue tits, residents also delighted in seeing a pair of song-thrushes build a nest and raise their young in an evergreen climbing plant at the main entrance to the Bodlondeb building.

The mature plant grows next to two windows near the doorway so it is possible to peek directly through the window at the nest.

“It was a real treat for us all. The birds were not in the least bit disturbed and we could actually see every stage from them building their nest to laying eggs and raising their young,” said Lee. “I think the diversity of our garden plant species, the shelter from the trees and the seclusion of the gardens all attract them. It is a beautiful environment for all kinds of native wildlife, as well as being a great way for our residents to keep in touch with nature.”

Some residents have been keen amateur ornithologists in younger years, while others are simply eager to discover more about the bird species on their doorstep.

Resident Alan Coop, originally from Conwy, said he enjoys spending time in the garden, especially in spring and summer months when the birdsong is all around.

He said:

“We’re grateful to Lee for his guidance, helping us identify the different birds and their songs.”

Lee first took up ornithology as a childhood hobby learning from his grandfather who was a keen birdwatcher.

He said:

“I was still fairly interested in my teens but it was in my twenties when I became more enthusiastic and wanted to learn more about the various native species. We are fortunate to have some lovely natural bird habitats around Wrexham, at places like Erddig and Minera.”

For his Big Challenge year Lee has set himself a goal of recording about 120 birds.

He said:

“That would be my aim. I’m just over half way past that now and there’s plenty of time to spot more species as populations migrate and seasons change during the remainder of the year.”

Lee has worked at Pendine Park for 17 years and his partner, Fathea, is a nurse at Bodlondeb. The couple have six sons aged between 19 and six.

Lee said:

“Some of the younger boys have also become quite interested in birdwatching now. “At first they saw it as a sort of game like Pokemon where they could tick off different species, but now I think they have come to appreciate the chance to get out in the wonderful countryside we have in North Wales. “It is heartening to see more young people inspired by wildlife and keen to protect and preserve our natural environment.”

Bodlondeb manager Ann Chapman added: