Nature Recovery Project Spurs Large Orchid Resurgence

An orchid species is resurging in a town thanks to the support of a nature recovery project.

Denbighshire County Council’s Wildflower Meadows Project helps and protects local nature and supports community wellbeing across the county. It has also been funded by Welsh Government, through the Local Places for Nature funding.

The Council’s Biodiversity team regularly carry out surveys around the 70 acres of meadow areas linked to the project to track the development of the sites and species found on the lands.

Last year the team recorded a marked increase in the growth of orchids across a number of sites in the county which included species such as pyramidal, common spotted and bee orchids.

Now one meadow located in Denbigh has seen a huge increase in bee orchids compared to last year’s figures.

In 2025 at the site the team recorded 18 bee orchids, double the number found in 2024. For 2026 the number has increased to nearly 200 bee orchids showing the management of the meadow is working to support the health of local nature.

Liam Blazey, Senior Biodiversity Officer said:

“This is a huge increase of bee orchids at this Denbigh site which is fantastic as these plants offer great support for our local butterflies and moths. “This find also shows through our continued management and development of the meadows, they are really working now as a busy highway for plants, insects and animals to move between these county sites, increasing biodiversity within Denbighshire.” “This number of species also shows the soil conditions after a number of years managing this site are spot on for supporting a special type of mycorrhizal fungi that will help the orchid seed germinate and aid it in its early growth. “It’s really great to see this number of this special looking orchid as it shows our project is paying off with support for the recovery of county meadows and boosting the future resilience of our local nature.”

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, added:

“This is an important project for restarting habitats that we have seen decimated since the 1930s. I know the Biodiversity team alongside our Streetscene operatives have worked hard over the years to manage the development of our meadows and this recording of orchids at the Denbigh site really shows the worth of the time they have all put in to protect our nature.”

Feature image: Bee orchid