MFP Leaders Take Growth and Resilience Message to Westminster

Leaders from the Marches Forward Partnership (MFP) are heading to Westminster to press ministers to back a practical, locally led approach to economic growth and resilience across the Marches.

The partnership, which brings together councils in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Powys and Monmouthshire, has written to No.10 and senior ministers setting out how closer cross border working can help deliver national priorities such as economic growth, housing, skills, food security and climate resilience.

The MFP approach demonstrates how effective cross border collaboration can accelerate delivery by linking growth, the environment and community wellbeing so people and businesses can thrive in the long term.

Across the region, work is already underway on green growth, business resilience, good food and farming, digital innovation and major water management schemes. Together, these programmes aim to support jobs, protect key infrastructure and make the Marches a more resilient place to live and invest.

Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council deputy leader with responsibility for economic growth, said:

“A key part of our message to Government is the role of local councils. Through the MFP we are uniquely placed to bring partners together and deliver at scale – particularly in our rural and cross border areas where we know challenges don’t follow administrative lines. “The Marches is a place where growth, resilience and environmental improvement have to move together – not in parallel programmes. Local government is the glue that makes that possible, and our cross-border partnership shows how big challenges can be tackled in a joined-up way if places are trusted to get on with it. “If Government is serious about growth and resilience, it needs to back places that are ready to go further and faster. With the right support and a bit of flexibility, the Marches can show what joined up, real world delivery really looks like.”

As part of its Westminster discussions to be held in person on Tuesday 1 September, the MFP is asking for funding to help scale up delivery, along with closer working with Government to test new ways of getting things done. It is also calling for clear sponsorship at national level to reflect the programme’s contribution to growth, energy and long-term resilience.

Feature image: Offa’s Dyke near Presteigne, Powys by Chris Heaton, CC BY-SA 2.0, Source