Team Supporting Older Powys Residents as Temperatures Plunge

With recent snow and freezing temperatures across Powys, local charity Age Cymru Powys has boosted its Home Energy service to help more older residents battling to keep warm. The dedicated older people’s organisation has appointed two new Home Energy Officers, David Steer and Andrew Richards, joining existing officer Steve Cadwallader-Jones, to meet increased demand.

David brings extensive experience from his many years working with Dyfed-Powys Police, while Andrew has a strong background with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. Both bring a wealth of practical skills, local knowledge, and a focus on safety to the Home Energy service.

Gail Colbridge, Chief Officer of Age Cymru Powys, said:

“We’re so proud to welcome David and Andrew to our Home Energy team alongside our excellent officer, Steve. With the recent freezing weather, older residents are facing real challenges. Living in a cold home can increase the risk of respiratory issues, heart strain, falls, and affect mental health. Our team visits older residents to make sure they’re safe, warm, and well.”

The free Home Energy service is available to all Powys residents aged 65+ who own their homes or rent, whether privately or in social housing.

The service helps those finding it difficult to keep their homes warm, including people struggling with high energy bills, health conditions, fuel debt, or difficulty using heating controls.

The Home Energy Officers can visit your home to:

Assess your heating patterns, health needs, and home environment

Install simple, effective energy-saving measures for you, such as draught excluders around doors and windows, radiator reflector panels, low-energy lighting, cold alarms

Provide practical advice and useful guides on keeping warm and saving energy tailored to your needs

Coordinate additional services to support you eg Cost-of-Living help or accessing new heating systems according to eligibility

David Steer, Home Energy Officer, said:

“We want local older people to know that help is available. Our role is practical and hands-on, visiting homes to give advice and install equipment that makes a real difference.”

Andrew Richards, Home Energy Officer, added:

“Many older residents feel unsure who to turn to for help with energy bills or home heating. As the leading local charity for older people, we at Age Cymru Powys offer independent advice that you can trust.”

Alys, 65, in Machynlleth, said:

“I was freezing at home before Age Cymru Powys helped me. Their Officer sorted out my draughty windows and radiators – now it feels warm and cosy, and I’m not spending a fortune on my heating anymore.”

Age Cymru Powys encourages older residents to get in touch now to book their home visit. Family, friends, carers, and professionals can also refer older residents who may benefit from the service.

To book a free Home Energy visit or make a referral, contact Age Cymru Powys: