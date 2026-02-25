Food Centre Wales’ 30 Years Supporting Welsh Food and Drink

Food Centre Wales is proud to mark its 30th Anniversary in March 2026 – three decades of championing Welsh food and drink businesses. Since opening in 1996, the Centre has supported hundreds of producers, from ambitious start-ups to household names, helping them innovate, grow and succeed.

Operated by Ceredigion County Council and funded by the Welsh Government through the HELIX Programme, Food Centre Wales has become a cornerstone of the industry offering expert technical advice, state-of-the-art product development facilities and tailored business support. Its work spans every sector – dairy, meat, bakery, confectionery, prepared foods and beverages – driving quality and food safety across Wales.

Angela Sawyer, Agri Food Centre Manager said:

“This milestone is a celebration of the incredible journey we’ve shared with Welsh food and drink businesses over the past three decades. From supporting first-time entrepreneurs to working alongside established producers, our team has been proud to play a part in helping businesses innovate, grow and thrive. “The industry in Wales has transformed significantly since 1996, and Food Centre Wales has evolved with it – investing in facilities, specialist expertise and programmes that respond to real challenges faced by producers. Our dedicated team remains passionate about guiding the next generation of food and drink innovators, ensuring they have access to the technical knowledge, practical support and confidence they need to move forward. “As we look to the future, our commitment is stronger than ever: to champion excellence, drive innovation and help ensure Wales continues to lead the way in producing high-quality, sustainable food and drink.”

Patrick Gee, owner of ‘Circular Drinks’ near Lampeter, said:

“Food Centre Wales has been very helpful in the business set-up in so many ways; their advice on system development, validation and quality has allowed us to move forward with confidence, and all aspects of the support have been beneficial, giving us assurance that we’re doing things the right way… an exceptional resource, the projects are delivered professionally and in an easy-to-understand manner, the staff are always helpful, and I highly recommend them to all food and drink companies looking for expertise and support.”

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Carbon Management said:

“Food Centre Wales has played a vital role in driving innovation and opportunity in our local food and drink sector for 30 years. We’re proud of its contribution to businesses across Ceredigion and Wales, and we look forward to seeing its impact continue for many years to come.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Food Centre Wales will host a Start-Up Surgery on 18 March 2026, designed to inspire and guide new food and drink entrepreneurs. Whether you’re launching a business, scaling up from home production or developing a new product, this event will provide practical insights and expert advice to help you take the next step. To reserve your place, email gen@foodcentrewales.org.uk or call 01559 362230.

For more information about Food Centre Wales and its services, visit www.foodcentrewales.org.uk.